More Giving, Less Taking

Todd Wilson provides advice to both husbands and wives on how to prevent money from hurting a marriage

Money can easily cause issues in marriages.

 

 

Money topics and I go together like motor oil and ice cream. It’s just not one of my strong suits. I guess that’s why God gave me such an incredible wife who can stretch a dollar like nobody I know.

On the other hand, I know what men feel and that money issues can tear at a marriage, especially when the money has to do with homeschooling. So, I’m going to talk to both of you … separately.…..

You can read more of Todd’s article here.

 

"Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it" (Proverbs 22:6).
