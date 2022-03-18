Meal Preparation Tips for the Homeschool Family

Preparing some foods in larger quantities ahead of time can help your week go smoothly. Instead of rushing from homeschooling to making lunch or dinner or being interrupted in your work in order to make a meal, you will have some items ready to pull out of the fridge, freezer, or container. Here are some tips I have found to be helpful to do in the kitchen to help make my family’s meal preparation times less stressful and more relaxed.

Freezer meals – Choose recipes and dishes that you can make in a larger batch or quantity so that you would have more options for busy days and last-minute visitors. A few recipes to prepare ahead of time and freeze are pasta dishes, stews, and soups. They freeze well and are easy to warm up in the oven.

Prepare granola – My family’s favorite recipe that we like to enjoy for breakfast or as a snack is homemade granola. To prepare for the coming week, I make a big batch of granola and put it into a container that is easily accessible on the counter. This makes breakfast time less hectic and more relaxed. Find what your family enjoys for breakfast and then make enough for the coming week or two.

Prepare salad – I have found that by pre-shredding lettuce and putting it in containers that are placed in the fridge, it is easier and takes less time to make salad for lunch and dinner times. With the lettuce ready to place in bowls, all that is needed is to add the toppings. You can also pre-chop other vegetables, such as peppers, carrots, celery and mushrooms, to spend less time on meal preparation.

Give the above tips and suggestions a try and find other ways that you can streamline your family’s meal preparation time. By preparing foods and meals ahead, meal times throughout the week will become better-organized and more enjoyable.

Barbori enjoys writing and is blessed to be part of The Old Schoolhouse team. She is the author of Home at the Office: Working Remotely as a Way of Life. You can check out her writing, books, and blog at BarboriGarnet.com.