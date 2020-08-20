Hot Cocoa: Summer Style - Homeschooling with Heart Blog

Share this post: Pinterest LinkedIn Pocket Email

It may be the dog days of summer (Did you know that is a real thing, July 22 through August 22?), but hot cocoa is a year-round thing in our home.

When I think hot cocoa, most times I think cozy sweaters, warm fireplace, snow, and the holidays. I previously wrote an article on hot cocoa cloud dough, which is a great way to keep little ones busy (and all the ingredients are edible, so it’s safe).

During the hot summer days, my kiddos still want hot cocoa, but it’s a bit too warm to enjoy so we make frozen hot cocoa and momma enjoys homemade hot cocoa sugar scrub.

Frozen Hot Cocoa is fairly easy to make, but the simplicity does not matter to the kiddos. They are thrilled with their frozen sweet treat.

To make Frozen Hot Cocoa you will need the following:

Supplies:

Blender

Spatula

Cups

Straws or spoons

Little helpers

Ingredients:

Variation 1

Ice

Milk (dairy or non-dairy)

Chocolate syrup

Instant vanilla or chocolate pudding mix

Variation 2

Frozen milk cubes (To make ahead, simply freeze milk in ice trays.)

Hot chocolate (premade and cooled)

Instant vanilla or chocolate pudding mix

Optional Add-ins (get creative)

Coffee syrups (My kiddos love caramel or vanilla.)

Chocolate chips (like a java chip frappe)

Oreos

Optional Toppings (something sweet on top)

Whipped topping or cool whip

Sprinkles

Dehydrated marshmallows

Mini marshmallows

Chocolate syrup

Chocolate chips or shavings

How to create…

Add all the ingredients from your desired variation and any additional add-ins into the blender. Blend to desired consistency. (We like ours thicker to eat with a spoon so more ice to liquid ratio.)

Once you get the consistency you would like, use a spatula or spoon to divide into cups (If you want to be all fancy like Starbucks, use chocolate syrup to drizzle along the inside of the cups-especially if they are clear.), add toppings, and enjoy!

Like I said, simple but oh so fun and uber tasty.

Now on to momma’s treat!

Hot Cocoa Sugar Scrub

Best enjoyed in the tub while sipping a frozen hot Cocoa 😉

Supplies:

Mixing bowl

Mixing spoon

Measuring cups & spoons

Container with lid

Ingredients:

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup coconut oil

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

A few drops of peppermint essential oil (optional-makes it a chocolate mint scent)

Combine all the ingredients until fully combined. Spoon mixture into container and place in bathtub.

Enjoy as a skin exfoliant to get rid of dry skin, scrub your feet for smooth, sweet toes, or even in place of shaving cream. (Scrub on wet skin, rinse, and shave.)

Abi (a little bit crazy) Frazee, is a sort of newish, homeschooling momma with three little crazy Frazees. Abi, her husband, Justin & kiddos reside in the mountains of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and enjoy spontaneous field trips. Abi has a BA in Early Childhood Education, a MS in Special Education, and is a Certified Labor Doula; she uses her education, with past and present experiences to cultivate a love of learning & sharing. Love, Learn, Have Faith, Smile (& drink coffee!)