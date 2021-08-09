Hey Mama Monday: Perseverance or Public School, Mama

Hey Mama,

What does homeschooling mean to you? Are you doing it because it’s a current popular trend and super convenient during this pandemic? Maybe you travel a lot or your kids have special needs. Were your children being bullied in public school, and you thought this would be the solution? So maybe it’s just temporary. Or perhaps you were homeschooled yourself, and it’s simply a way of life or all you know. Or . . . is it just a means to an end?

But what if things change? What if you no longer travel or your kids start asking to enroll at the local government school? What if they want to see what classrooms look like, make different friends, and experience a daily couple of rides on that big, long yellow bus? What then?

Right now, you are homeschooling or getting ready to start. The reason why you read this newsletter (and hopefully the print magazine!) is because you want to be prepared and encouraged in your homeschooling journey. But Mama, think hard about the reasons behind the surface level why of homeschooling.

If you are in Christ, if you love the Lord, then you love His Word. You cherish and follow His instructions. You also recognize that He has a plan for your life and the lives of your children, too. He directs your path, placing your feet firmly and securely on His path because of what He has planned, His will. Simply walk in His love.

You don’t have to be confused or start second-guessing yourself—not if you are in the Lord pursuing His plans for you. Every single day you can walk confidently, knowing you have made the right decision to keep your children at home where they can be instructed without distraction and without ridicule or scoffing.

Need encouragement to persevere in the new school year? That’s our specialty at The Old Schoolhouse ® Magazine, and these are a few of my favorite articles.

And remember, Mama. . .

This life is so short! It’s full of trials and testings. May we be found faithful, not double-minded, but with razor-sharp focus while we walk this journey. We disciple our children full time because we are absolutely directed by God to do so—not just after school or on weekends, hoping we are making a difference. Homeschooling IS about education, but that part is secondary. You know what is primary? Discipleship. Your influence, Mama.

It’s all day, every day: in the morning, at lunch time, during dinner, and before they go to sleep. Teach them Christ. Model truth. Stand firm in your resolve to obey God’s call to keep them home where they can be nurtured in the Lord, not in the world. Their time to go out into the world as salt and light is not when they are little. That will come later when they have reached adulthood. Let them grow and learn first. They’re not mature, yet.

This tender season is fleeting. One day you will look back, and I pray you will be filled with joy at the remembrance of it all.

You obeyed the Lord. You followed His Word. You were faithful, Mama.

As for today, His hand is on your head, as always. That will never change.

“ And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might. And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up” (Deuteronomy 6:5-7).

– gena

publisher@theoldschoolhouse.com

