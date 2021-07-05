Hey Mama Monday: Mama, What Quiet Time?

Right now, it is very loud at my house! The kids here are playing a game together with our kids from California that have come for a visit. Though it is loud, I wouldn’t have it any other way. But there are times I long for quiet. I mean really crave it. It is the reason why I have alarms scheduled on my phone every 3 hours to just walk away to a quiet place and just be in the presence of the LORD (even if only for a minute in my closet!).

I have a six-part devotional called Communing with God in the Busyness of Life on YouTube under Schoolhouse Devotions that talks about creating a quiet time as well as how to commune with God when you are just insanely busy.

What does this quiet time have to do with reading? Quiet time doesn’t always happen at my house, but reading time most definitely does! And if you can get the kids reading, you will most likely have some quiet! But what are you having them read? Make sure that along with their academic reading, you have them reading good Christian biographies, devotional books, and their Bibles!

Believe me, I know from daily experience that Satan is doing all that he can to prevent the Word of God from becoming planted in our hearts and the hearts of our children. He knows the power of God’s Word to change us and to make us strong and to make us more like Christ, thereby affecting all those around us.

Satan understands the power of the Word of God and prayer better than we do. If we truly understood what he understands, we would make sure we win this battle. If we knew the holiness and majesty of God like Satan does (he trembles before Him), then we would not let his oppositions frustrate or halt our attempts at making communing with God a first priority in our hearts and lives.

There is one book that says it has all that we need for life. Are we reading it to our children and to ourselves? Read the Bible separately and together, talk about it, pray over it, think of ways to apply it, remind each other throughout the day about it, meditate on it, memorize it, and copy it. If you need help, there are hundreds of great resources out there to help you.

Our children need our example, and they need the health of spirit and soul the Bible brings. Develop this love of reading the Bible while exemplifying a love for its Author. He is the only living Author that can change their hearts and the trajectory of their lives as you keep them Home Where They Belong.

“And he shall read therein all the days of his life: that he may learn to fear the Lord his God” (Deuteronomy 17:19).

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extra-ordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness–and homeschooling–in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3, 4).