Fun Pizza Night Remix - Abigail Frazee - Homeschooling with Heart Blog

Pizza night is always a family favorite in our home. We usually order from one of the local restaurants, and everyone gets a say in what we get. (And bonus, mom doesn’t have to cook!)

Once and a while we get adventurous and make our pizza at home. We have several different favorite go-to options.

Summer pizza nights, or when the weather is warm, we make Naan pizza on the grill (or in the oven if it’s snowy season). All you need is Naan bread and your favorite toppings. Some of our favorites are local fresh cheese curds, fresh basil, and crumbled bacon pieces. Many times with our Naan pizza, we don’t add sauce and enjoy them more of a flatbread style.

One of my absolute favorite quick and easy homemade pizza crusts to make is Greek yogurt crust. This super simple, inexpensive crust will quickly become a family favorite for you all.

To Make Greek Yogurt Crust

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1.5 cups self-rising flour (If you don’t have self-rising flour, add 1.5 teaspoons baking powder & 3/4 teaspoon salt to the 1.5 cups all purpose flour.)

Add ingredients into a stand mixer with the hook attachment (or knead by hand on a floured surface). Mix ingredients in a stand mixer till ball forms, scraping down sides as needed. If too sticky, add more flour. If too dry, add a splash of water. Place dough on a prepared pan/sheet tray/pizza stone. Spray pan with cooking spray or brush with cooking oil. Use your hands and fingers to press dough out into desired size and shape on the pan. Add your favorite toppings and bake at 450 degrees for 12-15 minutes until done to your liking.

Another semi-homemade pizza night remix is using frozen bread roll dough. (Our favorite is Rhodes Rolls.)

To Make Your Individual Pizza Rolls

Thaw your rolls overnight in fridge. Take individual rolls and roll out or press out with fingers. Add your favorite ingredients inside. (My favorite is mushrooms, cheese, and pepperoni.) You can add sauce inside or, to prevent oozing, serve sauce on the side for dipping. Roll up your rolls. You can do the tuck method and make it into a ball or roll into a log, whatever works. Just tuck it all in and use a little milk to seal any creases. Place on a prepared baking sheet. Cover with a tea towel to let rise for 30 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. When done, you can brush with a little butter on top. (Garlic butter is delicious brushed on tops.)

So, spice up pizza night and get the kiddos involved with a pizza remix, making it home night.

What are some of your favorite pizza night ideas and toppings?

Abi (a little bit crazy) Frazee, is a sort of newish, homeschooling momma with three little crazy Frazees. Abi, her husband, Justin & kiddos reside in the mountains of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and enjoy spontaneous field trips. Abi has a BA in Early Childhood Education, a MS in Special Education, and is a Certified Labor Doula; she uses her education, with past and present experiences to cultivate a love of learning & sharing. Love, Learn, Have Faith, Smile (& drink coffee!)