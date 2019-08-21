Why Taking it Slow May Sometimes Be the Best Route

Faster, faster, faster! Our world constantly screams at us to do it faster and better. There is no time for the enjoyment, the journey. It’s only the destination that matters. But is this really true? Is this what we should be attaining with our children’s education? Should we cram them full of as much knowledge as possible, and as early as possible, simply because we can? I would suggest…NO!

Now, I completely understand the pull this mentality has on us. It impacts me too, so I’m right there with you on this! Just today I was stressing about my son possibly having issues during Bible School, because he’s not up to “grade level,” on his reading and writing. The truth is, he just didn’t get it until about 6 months ago, but since then has progressed amazingly. But still, if asked to read aloud by someone he doesn’t know in front of kids his own age, he might freeze and be embarrassed by words he doesn’t know yet. So yeah, I could push, push, push. You’re not where you’re supposed to be! Why aren’t you? The truth though, is who is to say he isn’t exactly where he is supposed to be?

See, I love driving gravel roads. I could ride all evening on a long, slow gravel road. It’s a blast, and I enjoy it so much! On the other hand, I absolutely despise riding to town on these flat, paved highways. The hour it takes to get there is complete misery. What’s the difference? The type of highway I’m on, and the speed I’m going…

How does that relate to homeschooling? I think our tendency is to put us and our children on the perfect, paved roads. Get from point A to point B in as straight and as quick a line as possible. No stops, no bobbles along the way. Yes, this may get us to graduation, but it sure isn’t much fun, is it?

How do we take the dirt road with homeschooling? I think it’s all about our goals, and the way we pursue them. I want to take lots of our time character training and teaching my children to love God. Then I want to teach them to love learning. That’s really my entire goal for the education of my children.

So, I’m not going to push them just so they can be on “level” with kids who are their age. They’ll get to where they need to be. Remember the story of the Tortoise and the Hare; sometimes the slow, steady plodders win the race!

Jenny is a wife to her amazing husband of 17 years and stay-at-home momma to 3 kids with another on the way. She blogs at https://www.inconvenientfamily.com where she is learning that blessings aren’t always convenient.