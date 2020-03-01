What's for Lunch, Mom? - It's National Peanut Butter Lover's Day!

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

If there are no allergy issues, then 3/1 is one of my favorite days to hear, “What’s for lunch, Mom?” The reason is that 3/1 is National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day!

Crazy, I know, but one of the benefits of homeschooling (in a family without nut allergies) is that we can love and eat peanut butter any meal, any day! We love those super-large double-pack options they sell at Sam’s and Costco. We have creamy lovers AND crunchy lovers, so when there were three kids at home, we’d sometimes have two jars open (one of each) and the unopened 2nd jars waiting in the pantry.

I’ve changed my ways, but when I was younger, I used to enjoy peanut butter for breakfast too. I loved a split English muffin, buttered then slathered with chunky peanut butter. Don’t judge me!

For lunch, I like my peanut butter sandwich on whole wheat bread with strawberry All Fruit on the second slice of bread. The sandwich must be cut into two triangles to be perfect, and served up with a glass of milk.

For snack time, our fun diversion was ants-on-a-log: celery filled with creamy peanut butter, sprinkled with juicy raisins.

And one of our favorite cookies is the faithful peanut butter cookie, rolled in sugar, and flattened with fork tine crisscrossed. Our other favorite is peanut butter blossoms, where the cookie is smushed with an unwrapped chocolate kiss.

No matter how you love your peanut butter, today is the day to love and share your passion. Happy Peanut Butter Lover’s Day!

Diana Malament homeschooled three children over a span of 27 years. She homeschooled with financial limitations, and when times were less difficult. She has homeschooled through many good times and many challenging times. Diana hopes to encourage you on your homeschool journey.