What to Do for a Month at Home - Elementary School

Do you find yourself suddenly at home with younger children and wonder what to do to keep them entertained as well as educated?

Though the idea of teaching your child might seem daunting, you don’t have to go it alone.

SchoolhouseTeachers.com has put together a list of activities—one for each day of the month—for you to try with your kiddos. All the suggestions require a few items, most you probably already have around the house. Each day has links with easy-to-follow instructions.

During your education days at home, remember to breathe and go easy on yourself and your children. Learning from home can be fun! SchoolhouseTeachers.com is here to support you every step of the way.

WHAT TO DO FOR A MONTH AT HOME, OPTION 1:

WEEK 1

Day 1:

Read a classic aloud while kids color, build, or craft.

“read a classic” – http://www.thehomeschoolmagazine-digital.com/thehomeschoolmagazine/2015annual?articleId=589911&pg=93#pg93

Day 2:

Nature walk! Draw what you find in a nature journal.

“nature journal” – https://simplycharlottemason.com/blog/the-secret-of-the-nature-notebook/

Day 3:

Make playdough or slime.

“playdough” – https://www.homeschooling-ideas.com/how-to-make-clay.html#nocookplaydough

“slime” – https://www.armandhammer.com/articles/kid-friendly-slime?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI1P793Mi-6AIVB7vsCh1s2wcoEAAYASABEgKVAPD_BwE

Day 4:

Play board games or learning games.

“learning games” – http://www.thehomeschoolmagazine-digital.com/thehomeschoolmagazine/2016annual?articleId=726542&pg=93#pg93

Day 5:

Read and write about your favorite animal. Make a drawing.

“make a drawing” – https://artprojectsforkids.org/category/view-by-theme/drawing-tutorials/animals/

WEEK 2

Day 1:

Learn math while baking together.

“baking” – https://www.tasteofhome.com/collection/recipes-for-your-baking-bucket-list/

Day 2:

Practice handwriting by sending personal letters.

“handwriting” – https://www.studenthandouts.com/handwriting-worksheets/

Day 3:

Listen to audiobooks while building LEGOs™.

“audiobooks” – https://librivox.org/

Day 4:

Experiment with corn starch and water.

“corn starch and water” – https://science-u.org/experiments/oobleck.html

Day 5:

Research the history of flight and make paper airplanes.

“make paper airplanes” – https://www.foldnfly.com

WEEK 3

Day 1:

Practice math facts with tea and cookies.

“math facts” – https://www.k5learning.com/free-flashcards/math/addition

Day 2:

Spell words in colored rice.

“colored rice” – https://www.simplykinder.com/fall-sensory-play-sight-words/

Day 3:

Visit virtual museums online.

“virtual museums” – https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/travel/a31784720/best-virtual-tours/

Day 4:

Visit zoos through webcams.

“webcams” – https://nationalzoo.si.edu/webcams

Day 5:

Create a treasure hunt with clues and prizes.

“treasure hunt” – https://kidactivities.net/40-scavenger-hunt-riddles-for-kids/

WEEK 4

Day 1:

Read and write about a famous figure in history.

“famous figure in history” – http://www.thehomeschoolmagazine-digital.com/thehomeschoolmagazine/2016annual?pg=85#pg85

Day 2:

Pick a craft to make as a gift for someone.

“make as a gift” – https://www.howweelearn.com/gifts-kids-can-make/

Day 3:

Create an art notebook and practice with watercolors.

“watercolors” – https://www.projectswithkids.com/watercolor-techniques-for-kids/

Day 4:

Make an outdoor obstacle course and time each other.

“obstacle course” – https://playtivities.com/obstacle-courses-for-kids/

Day 5:

Kids can make menus and dinner for their parents.

“menus and dinner” – https://www.tasteofhome.com/collection/easy-dinners-kids-can-help-make/

WHAT TO DO FOR A MONTH AT HOME, OPTION 2:

