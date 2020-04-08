What to Do for a Month at Home – Middle and High School

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

Have you recently found yourself at home with older children, unsure of what to do to continue their education?

The thought of teaching middle school and high school level material may seem overwhelming, but don’t worry! You are not alone.

SchoolhouseTeachers.com has put together a month of suggestions (one per day) for you to complete with your kids. All the suggestions require a few items, most you probably already have around the house. Each day has links with easy-to-follow instructions.

Plus, you can choose from over 400 courses, 100s of streaming videos and eBooks, and dozens of resources especially for older children, including lesson plans, transcript help, a dedicated high school center, and more. You’ll also find recordkeeping tools, monthly menus, and a parents’ area for encouragement and guidance. Access is just $1 for one full month for the ENTIRE FAMILY (PreK-12) through a SchoolhouseTeachers.com membership when you sign up through HomeschoolDollar.com.

Remember to relax, have some fun, and go easy on your kids (and yourself) during your education days at home. SchoolhouseTeachers.com is here to support you no matter what level you are.

WHAT TO DO FOR A MONTH AT HOME, OPTION 1:

WEEK 1

Day 1:

Create a special notebook to use for the month and decorate the cover while Mom reads aloud.

“notebook” – https://www.benandme.com/5-ways-to-use-notebooking-in-high-school/

“reads aloud” – http://www.thehomeschoolmagazine-digital.com/thehomeschoolmagazine/2015annual?articleId=589911&pg=93#pg93]

Day 2:

Nature walk! Draw what you find; research and record scientific facts in your notebook.

“nature journal” – http://www.thehomeschoolmagazine-digital.com/thehomeschoolmagazine/2015annual?articleId=589927&pg=169#pg169

Day 3:

Make slime; write about the science in your notebook.

“Make slime” – https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/education/whatischemistry/adventures-in-chemistry/experiments/slime.html

Day 4:

Play board games; draw the box cover of your favorite game in your notebook.

“board games” – https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/product-reviews/?cat=28

Day 5:

Record your favorite animal’s classification (kingdom, phylum, genus, species). Read about Carl Linnaeus.

“Carl Linnaeus” – https://creation.com/carl-linnaeus

WEEK 2

Day 1:

Brush up on confusing math facts at www.virtualnerd.com

www.virtualnerd.com

Day 2:

Practice handwriting by sending personal letters. Include artwork.

“handwriting” – https://www.studenthandouts.com/handwriting-worksheets/

Day 3:

Listen to audiobooks while designing your dream house.

“audio books” – https://librivox.org/

“designing” – https://www.pinterest.com/pin/212091463678856348/

Day 4:

Experiment with corn starch and water. Record your hypothesis and conclusions.

“experiment” – https://science-u.org/experiments/oobleck.html

Day 5:

Research the history of flight and write about perseverance.

“history of flight” – https://www.aiaa.org/about/History-and-Heritage/History-Timeline

WEEK 3

Day 1:

Research proper etiquette and make tea and cookies for the family.

“etiquette” – http://www.thehomeschoolmagazine-digital.com/thehomeschoolmagazine/2015annual?articleId=589944&pg=233#pg233

Day 2:

Create colored rice trays for sibling’s spelling words. Give them an oral spelling test.

“colored rice” – https://www.simplykinder.com/fall-sensory-play-sight-words/

Day 3:

Visit virtual museums online and write about your favorite.

“virtual museums” – https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/travel/a31784720/best-virtual-tours/

Day 4:

Visit a virtual zoo. Research what it takes to become a zoologist.

“virtual zoo” – https://nationalzoo.si.edu/webcams

“zoologist” – https://www.careerexplorer.com/careers/zoologist/how-to-become/

Day 5:

Create a treasure hunt for others. Research and write about historical treasure.

“treasure hunt” – https://www.instructables.com/id/HOW-TO-PLAN-A-FUN-TREASURE-HUNT/

“historical treasure” – https://www.livescience.com/60436-most-valuable-treasures-still-missing-lost.html

Week 4

Day 1:

Report on your favorite historical person. Make a timeline.

“historical person” – https://www.totallytimelines.com/timelines-of-people/

Day 2:

Pick a craft to make. Write down the materials and methods used.

“pick a craft” – https://www.hobbylobby.com/DIY-Projects-Videos/c/13

Day 3:

Watch a tutorial and practice art with watercolors.

“art with watercolors” – https://conceptartempire.com/watercolor-painting-tutorials/

Day 4:

Make an outdoor obstacle course and time siblings. Exercise daily.

“obstacle course” – https://playtivities.com/obstacle-courses-for-kids/

Day 5:

Create a menu and cook dinner. Make a family cookbook.

“Make a family cookbook” – https://www.pinterest.com/lllcrafts49/make-your-own-cookbook/

WHAT TO DO FOR A MONTH AT HOME, OPTION 2:

