Using Literature to Teach Subtraction - Susan Reed

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

Many of us use a curriculum to teach math, but using literature to teach math can be a great teaching tool. I am continuing this math literature series with some of the best books to teach subtraction. With my love for literature and math, it only makes sense to combine the two so I have gathered some of my favorite books that teach subtraction in the elementary classroom.

Subtraction Action by Loreen Leedy introduces subtraction through the activities of animal students. Readers learn basic subtraction, the definition of the word difference, how to write an equation, and a basic lesson on regrouping while they take a trip with these animal students to the school fair.

The Action of Subtraction by Brian Cleary reinforces the concepts of subtraction through rhyming text filled with funny examples that show what it means to take one number away from another. Readers are also introduced to terminology they’ll encounter as they learn more about subtraction. Use this book to attract the attention of students who think they don’t like math!

Elevator Magic by Stuart Murphy teaches simple subtraction in story form as Ben and his mother are in an elevator and must make a few stops on their way to the ground. When the elevator goes down, the subtraction starts and so does the magic. Ben sees something new every time the door opens. Ride along as he subtracts his way down to the lobby and decide for yourself if it’s elevator magic.

The Hershey’s Kisses Subtraction Book by Jerry Pallotta teaches subtraction using a sweet treat. Children love chocolate and what better way to teach them the basics of subtraction than with yummy Hershey’s kisses.

Monster Musical Chairs by Stuart Murphy reinforces the concepts of subtraction through the well-known party game “musical chairs.” With each round, one monster is out and the minus-1 aspect is more visual. After each round, point out subtraction problems to your student, or the fun game aspect of the storyline could completely override the math lesson.

These are only a few of my favorite books that teach subtraction; there are so many more out there! Feel free to share in the comments what you consider the best book to teach subtraction.

Welcome to My Happy Homeschool! http://www.myhappyhomeschool.blogspot.com/ My name is Susan Reed and my heart’s desire is to encourage the homeschool mom to live out God’s calling and stay the course.