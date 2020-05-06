Using Literature to Teach Fractions in Homeschool - Susan Reed

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

Many of us use a curriculum to teach math, but using literature to teach math can be a great teaching tool. I am continuing this math literature series with some of the best books to teach fractions. With my love for literature and math, it only makes sense to combine the two so I have gathered some of my favorite books that teach fractions in the elementary classroom.

Go, Fractions! by Judith Bauer Stamper uses soccer to teach fractions. The coach of the soccer team is a math teacher, and the name of the team is the Fractions. The numbers on the players’ uniforms are fractions. At halftime, the players eat orange slices that are cut in halves, quarters, and thirds. All these fractions add up to two things – a winning team and lots of fun with fractions!

Jump, Kangaroo, Jump! by Stuart Murphy allows readers to cheer on this rowdy crew of Australian animals as they swim, canoe, play tug-of-war, and have a good time at camp. In this story, Kangaroo and his friends divide into halves, thirds, and fourths to form teams on field day.

Apple Fractions by Jerry Pallotta uses a variety of different apples to teach students about fractions. Playful elves demonstrate how to divide apples into halves, thirds, fourths, and more. Readers will also learn about a variety of apples, like Golden and Red Delicious, Granny Smith, and Cortland apples.

Fraction Fun by David Adler uses hands-on math concepts to make fractions fun. Would you rather eat one-fourth or one-eighth of a pizza? Would you like to find three-fourths or one-tenth of a dollar? This book teaches what the top and bottom numbers are called and what they mean. Students will also learn how to recognize and compare different fractions. Simply follow the instructions and students will learn that fractions can be fun!

These are only a few of my favorite books that teach fractions; there are so many more out there! Feel free to share in the comments what you consider to the best book to teach fractions.

Welcome to My Happy Homeschool! http://www.myhappyhomeschool.blogspot.com/ My name is Susan Reed and my heart’s desire is to encourage the homeschool mom to live out God’s calling and stay the course.