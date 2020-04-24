Using Literature to Teach Division In Your Homeschool - Susan Reed

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

Many of us use a curriculum to teach math, but using literature to teach math can be a great teaching tool. I am continuing this math literature series with some of the best books to teach division. With my love for literature and math, it only makes sense to combine the two so I have gathered some of my favorite books that teach division in the elementary classroom.

The Multiplying Menace Divides by Pam Calvert allows readers to learn about dividing by whole numbers and fractions, as well as division rules for equations involving zero, while they follow Peter and Zero on a math adventure. After being banished to the Abyss of Zero, Rumpelstiltskin is back, and he’s stirring up more trouble than ever. Together with his sidekick Matilda, Rumpelstiltskin plots his revenge on Peter and uses his magical powers to divide the kingdom into frogs. Peter and his dog Zero must locate the Great Multiplier and find a solution that will break the Great Divide before Rumpelstiltskin has a chance to combine the two mighty math sticks. This book is a perfect mix of math, fairy tale, and fun.

Divide and Ride by Stuart Murphy introduces division skills as eleven children sort themselves into smaller groups in order to go on the Dare Devil Coaster and the Twin Spin cars at a carnival. The cartoon illustrations capture the character’s diverse activities.

Cheetah Math: Learning About Division from Baby Cheetahs by Ann Whitehead Nagda allows readers to learn about division from these baby cheetahs and their canine friends. When two young cubs come to the nursery at the San Diego Zoo, the staff hopes they will help visitors learn more about the plight of cheetahs in the wild. Majani and Kubali are very shy, but with the help of their dog buddies, they become perfect animal ambassadors. Readers learn division through animal math.

These are only a few of my favorite books that teach division; there are so many more out there! Feel free to share in the comments what you consider the best book to teach division.

Welcome to My Happy Homeschool! http://www.myhappyhomeschool.blogspot.com/ My name is Susan Reed and my heart’s desire is to encourage the homeschool mom to live out God’s calling and stay the course.