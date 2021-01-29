Using Literature to Teach about World War One in Elementary School

Many of us use a curriculum to teach history, but using literature to teach history can be a great teaching tool. I am continuing this history literature series with some of the best books to teach about World War I. Using literature to teach history illuminates the time period, helps integrate the history curriculum, and enriches social studies. With my love for literature and history, it only makes sense to combine the two so I have gathered some of my favorite books that teach about World War I in elementary school.

See Inside the First World War by Rob Lloyd Jones is a flap book packed with information about the First World War, from the start of the conflict in 1914 to its resolution in 1918. It includes scenes such as a battleship fight, the war in the skies, trenches on the Western Front, and a tank battle in no man’s land.

Where the Poppies Now Grow by Hilary Ann Robinson is about childhood friends, Ben and Ray, as they find their innocent war games become real as the Great War rages around them. Set during the First World War in simple rhyme, Where the Poppies Now Grow takes readers on a journey of friendship set against a changing landscape of innocence, of war, and then of peace.

DK Eyewitness Books: World War I by Simon Adams is an easy to understand guide to the world’s terrible war. Real-life photographs with clear explanations will give you a look into one of the worst conflicts in history. From the causes of the war to the challenges in battle and the consequences afterward, this book covers the intense four-year battle on land, on sea, and up in the sky.

The National Archives: World War I Unclassified by Nick Hunter is packed full of amazing photographs and original documents from the National Archives. Real-life artifacts and documentation enable readers to build a true and real account of World War I and how it shaped the world. From the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand to the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, World War I Unclassified takes readers on a journey back in time to discover the amazing story behind this terrible war.

These are only a few of my favorite books that teach about World War I. There are so many more out there! Feel free to share in the comments what you consider the best book to teach about World War I in elementary school.

