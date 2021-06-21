Hey Mama,

What a crazy world we live in! Seen the news lately? Disasters, riots, trials, and tribulation all seem to be the “new normal” these days. The Bible tells us trials will come and go. Some last longer than others, and some are so painful you cannot breathe. It’s easy to ask, “WHY, God?” But really, does He owe us an answer? He’s given us one already, and it’s in His Word.

There are a vast number of passages that discuss trials and enduring until the end. That’s what’s beautiful about teaching our kids history from a Christian perspective. We can focus their attention on God interwoven into the Constitution and the very core of government—something this world is fighting hard to change.

When we give Him glory even during the hard times, we are passing the test at that time, just like our Forefathers. Yes, He’s allowed to give us those tests and trials; He is God! And we are to rejoice in them. They hurt, but believe it or not, these build character and make us more like Him. They come with much purpose, which we will fully understand someday.

These articles from The Old Schoolhouse ® Magazine give us great reminders of the importance the past holds for us as we teach our children.

Teach Truth: Our Constitution Is Biblically Based!

Government: God’s Divine Order

History Is Really His Story

And remember, Mama. . .

Even if the pain is great, you want to be like your Heavenly Father, and I do, too.

Job reminds us what that looks like when he talks to his wife: “But he said to her, ‘You speak as one of the foolish women speaks. Shall we indeed accept good from God and not accept adversity?’ In all this Job did not sin with his lips” (Job 2:10).

Accept the good with a grateful heart. Rejoice in it. Endure the trials, too, and praise His holy name during it all. Your children are watching. Model endurance to them, as hard as it may be. Yes, life is rough. Being a Christian is not a fluffy walk with Big Santa in the sky. Far from it. No, you have a loving Father Who has His hand on your head. I want Him smiling on me. You do, too, Mama. Obedience is where our hearts should be so keep walking. He will never leave or forsake you. The God Who put you on this path is faithful to walk every step of the way holding tightly to you.

Eyes up; He is yours.

~ gena