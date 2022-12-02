There are many reasons we celebrate this time of year. The holidays are a time for family and friends from far and wide to get together for good food and fun. The lights on the lampposts as we ride through town at night are magical. There are a variety of Christmas concerts, plays, and church events to choose from or participate in. And let’s not forget, the peppermint milkshakes are back at Chick-fil-A!

While all those things make the season sensational, we must not forget the number one reason why we celebrate this time of year – Jesus. So, while enjoying the sights and sounds of Christmas, remember the Savior to whom we owe it all.

If you’re looking for a fun and educational family advent idea, I have a suggestion for you. Reasons for the Season is an advent devotional book that includes 24 meaningful family devotions designed to fit into any busy schedule. With just 15 minutes a day, your family can discover reasons to celebrate Christmas without forgetting Christ.

This resource includes 24 family devotions that you can read each day in December leading up to Christmas. They will explain the origin of some of the traditions that have become commonplace around the holidays and help put the focus on Christ this Christmas.

Reasons for the Season includes the following devotional topics.

1. The Reason Behind Christmas Trees

2. The Reason Behind the Treetop Star

3. The Reason Behind Christmas Carols

4. The Reason Behind Nativities

5. The Reason Behind Christmas Stockings

6. The Reason Behind Poinsettia Plants

7. The Reason Behind Garland

8. The Reason Behind Christmas Wreaths

9. The Reason Behind Christmas Lights

10. The Reason Behind Candy Canes

11. The Reason Behind Reindeer

12. The Reason Behind Christmas Parades

13. The Reason Behind Gingerbread Men

14. The Reason Behind Nutcrackers

15. The Reasons Behind Traditions Around the World

16. The Reason Behind Christmas Cards

17. The Reason Behind Christmas Cookies

18. The Reason Behind Gift Giving at Christmas

19. The Reason Behind John the Baptist’s Birth

20. The Reason Behind the Journey to Bethlehem

21. The Reason Behind the Shepherds’ Visit

22. The Reason Behind the Christmas Star & The Wise Men’s Visit (and When it Likely Happened)

23. The Reason Behind Jesus’ Birth

24. The Reason Behind the True Christmas Story

This resource could be completed each morning as a way to start your homeschooling day or in the evening as a family devotional. It’s educational and meaningful.

Here’s an excerpt of the Reasons for the Seasons devotional book.

Day 1

Theme: The Reason Behind Christmas Trees

Family Memory Verse: Luke 2:7-9, “And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid Him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn. And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.” (KJV)

Discussion Starter: Pass around a Christmas ornament and have each family member tell about his/her favorite Christmas memory when the ornament is passed to him/her.

Discussion: The Christmas tree is said to have originated in Germany. In fact, the word tannenbaum is a German word meaning Christmas tree. In 1570, a small tree was decorated with apples, nuts, dates, pretzels, and paper flowers and erected in a guild-house (like a club). The children were allowed to collect the treats from the tree on Christmas. Wax candles were added in the 18th century. Eventually, the tradition spread to different countries. Toward the end of the 1800s, artificial Christmas trees were introduced. They, too, originated in Germany. Metal wire trees were covered with goose, turkey, ostrich, or swan feathers and often died green to look like needles. The Addis Brush Company created the first artificial-brush trees. They were a company that made toilet brushes and used that same machinery to make their Christmas trees! They patented their “Addis Silver Pine” in 1950.

Activity: As a family, decorate the Christmas tree. Talk about where the ornaments came from. Discuss any handmade ornaments from the tree, who made them and when.

Prayer: Pray for each person who has given or made an ornament that is hanging on your tree. Remember to continue to pray for them each time you see the tree.

Extra Activity: Have each family member make an ornament to hang on the tree. This can be as simple as 3 popsicle sticks painted green and glued at the corners to form a triangular Christmas tree. Glue colorful sequins to the “tree” and attached a star at the top.

The Reasons for the Season family devotional is sure to cause you to pause and think about the many traditions we have this time of year and the one reason why we celebrate in the first place – Jesus.

If you’d like to get a copy of Reasons for the Season, you can download it FREE at the following link: https://kathyahutto.com/product/reasons-for-the-season-advent-family-devotional/.

Merry Christmas!

About the Author:

Kathy A. Hutto is a degreed educator with over twenty-five years of experience teaching and homeschooling. She has written over two hundred resources for kids and families. Her articles have appeared in Lifeway’s Journey magazines, Lifeway Kids, The Old Schoolhouse® magazines, Christian Living in the Mature Years magazine, and more. She has appeared on popular Podcasts including, Write Where You Are, Women Living Well, Coffee and Bible Time, and Schoolhouse Rocked. She posts free weekly learning videos on your YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/KathyHutto. Her website is kathyahutto.com.