1. Puzzles keep busy hands occupied during read-aloud time!

2. They can be toyed with while watching documentaries—depending on the doc.

3. They could be manipulated during memory drills.

4. They can be exploited as learning tools: puzzles of birds, butterflies, and even the elements are ample on Amazon (One film student completed a 1,000 piece puzzle about movie stars while he used the images as inspiration for a series of biography papers).

5. Puzzles encourage children to sort by shape and color.

6. They challenge young brains and improve hand/eye coordination.

7. They are symbolic for older students as they aim to “put the pieces of life” together.

8. They challenge children and adults!

9. When finished, they bestow a sense of accomplishment.

10. With a few kids, puzzle races with background music (and sometimes prizes) provide moms with time to focus.

11. They give puzzlers time to just “think” and to “zone” without an electronic device.

12. They provide time for indirect conversation (a fabulous way to reach teens!).

13. Typically, they are not too expensive ($10 for three hours of family puzzle time is a lot less expensive than $40 for two hours at the theater where everyone is individually engrossed).

14. Architecturally, they encourage spatial awareness, color, and transitions.

Overall, the tried and true jigsaw puzzle is often overlooked, but for free time, education, family time, or a prize-inspired race, the good old-fashioned jigsaw puzzle is something to consider (trading them with friends is a bonus!).

“Go . . . be puzzled!”

Blessings,

Mrs. G.

