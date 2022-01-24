FORGOT YOUR DETAILS?


Hey Mama Monday: Your Preschoolers and Little Ones, Mama

Hey Mama,

 

What should you do with the littles? Play with them, read to them, take walks, bake or cook with them, clean with them, and give them lots of hugs. While you’re doing routine things, like grocery shopping, taking food to a friend, weeding, or something else, your littles are watching and learning. 

And remember . . . 

Someday . . . someday. Let’s imagine life 15-20 years from now. You’ll be what, 45? 55? Older maybe? Look at your kids the way they are now: Monkeys. Popcorn-bouncing jumping beans. Racers around the house, jumpers to the moon, tearing into everything. Loud. Messy. Immature. Mouthy. Testy. Still learning. Sweet, but stinkers, too. 

–Fast forward a couple of decades– 

Best friend. Rescuer. Helper. Advocate. Biggest fan. The one you share things with. She is now a Mama of her own babies. He is the Daddy of littles—Grandma’s littles.

Talk to your kids today with eyes that see them 20 years from now. Hug them that way, too. Hug them tight, knowing you’re hugging your future best friend.

 

~ gena

 

"Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it" (Proverbs 22:6).
