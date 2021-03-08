When My Homeschool Blew Up: Getting Through the Tough Spots, Mama

Hey Mama,

I heard you are drowning. You thought you were going to wake up and start a fresh new day, lots would get done, and you’d go to bed tonight content that so much was accomplished. It’s not looking that way, though, and the day is already underway and moving too fast.

Your first inclination is to go back to bed (or hide underneath it). I just wanted to drop in and encourage you. Don’t hide; don’t run away. God has your day ordained. He orders our days. He is not surprised by this one.

His Word tells us to wait on Him, to take courage, to be joyful. I find that when I start to get overwhelmed, God’s Word is the place I need to be. He speaks to us through His word. Have a look…

Psalm 31:24

Be strong and let your heart take courage, all you who hope in the Lord.

Isaiah 35:4

Say to those with anxious heart, “Take courage, fear not. Behold, your God will come with vengeance; the recompense of God will come, but He will save you.”

Philippians 4:6

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.

Psalm 94:19

When my anxious thoughts multiply within me, Your consolations delight my soul.

Isaiah 41:10

“Do not fear, for I am with you; Do not anxiously look about you, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, surely I will help you, Surely I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.”

Mama, get into the Word today if you can. Read all of the above passages in context and get to know the Heart of your great God and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is with you. He will never leave you.

Don’t beat yourself up for the slow start today. Look, you have a bunch of kids, and you live in a shoe. Do you think you’re supposed to be superwoman or something? Come on.

Know that it (whatever it may be) will not be predictable.

Understand that your daily plans will blow up at least once a week (if not once a day).

Give yourself a break; God smiles on you so smile back.

Say under your breath or in your heart, “Lord, I don’t know what to do, but my eyes are on YOU.”

Accept that you are a child of God, walking this walk, obeying Him, doing your best. In the words of Keith Green, HE’LL TAKE CARE OF THE REST.

Embrace the madness, Mama.

It’s your crazy, mad, insane, over-filled life. Love it. He gave it to you.

Now get out from under the bed and go find your kids. Hug them and move on with the day.

~ gena