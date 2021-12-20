FORGOT YOUR DETAILS?


Hey Mama Monday: What Are Your Family’s Christmas Traditions, Mama?

/ / Published in - Holidays, Articles, Blog, Hey Mama, Hey Mama Monday

Hey Mama,

 

Enjoy this season. Stop and look at the lights. Drive through the city or town if you can at night with your family and just make it a point to slow down and take it all in. It’s so pretty right now.

Really. Slow down. It will all get done. It always does. You are known for holding it all together. So, take some time and just … rest and take it in. 

Memories will be what you have in your old age. Make sure they are what they should be. You have to make time for them.

And have a Merry CHRISTmas!

 

~ gena

publisher@theoldschoolhouse.com

 

HwH Blog Categories

"Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it" (Proverbs 22:6).
