Hey Mama Monday: What Are Your Family’s Christmas Traditions, Mama?
Hey Mama,
Enjoy this season. Stop and look at the lights. Drive through the city or town if you can at night with your family and just make it a point to slow down and take it all in. It’s so pretty right now.
Really. Slow down. It will all get done. It always does. You are known for holding it all together. So, take some time and just … rest and take it in.
Memories will be what you have in your old age. Make sure they are what they should be. You have to make time for them.
- Put away the school books and use real life experiences
- Incorporate traditions from other countries.
- Create new memories.
- Make something
- Turn your family’s hearts toward home.
And have a Merry CHRISTmas!
~ gena
