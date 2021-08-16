Hey Mama Monday: Mama, Long Days and Short Years

Hey Mama,

Every graduation, a video is created from only ten pictures to depict that child’s birth through their graduation. It plays for thirty seconds with their desired music in the background. When I watch these, their life from birth through graduation literally passes in front of my eyes, and I end up in tears every time. I cry not only because this is my beautiful child and the end of their home educating season but also because I know it is the faithfulness, help, and wisdom from My Savior that has brought us to this place.

The academics will happen with consistency, repetition, and mastery. The Lord said He would be your Helper when you need it the most. Make use of that Throne of Grace! That is where you will find the help you desperately need.

By the time they graduate from high school, they are going to either be set in their own walk with God or follow their own desires. I pray for the former every day. How do we get there? It starts with the day they are born as we plant seeds of faith every day.

Ask yourself at least once a day or at the end of every day: did I do anything of eternal importance with each child? Every day should have had an opportunity to share the Word of God, pray with or for them, and show them the love of Christ. This may not happen every day, but it is a good and lofty goal.

Every day from preschool through high school, I must make discipleship the priority of my motherhood and homeschooling. Home education is the very best format for this kind of discipleship.

It starts when they are babes as we read and sing to them about our great God and Creator. We teach them to pray and to love the Bible through their elementary years. We teach them to love God and love others through their middle school years (and when they fail, we teach them their need for a Savior). And we pray with hope that they take the baton of faith as their own in their high school years.

Yes, there will be academics and sports and co-ops. But really, our greatest joy in the end will be if they walk in Truth.

With each passing day, I have to ask myself one important question: what did I do of eternal value? Because I will blink and will be looking back all too soon.

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extra-ordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness–and homeschooling–in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3, 4).

