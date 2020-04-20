Hey Mama Monday: Mama, It's Time to Endure - Gena Suarez

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

Hey Mama,

Our God is an awesome God who always provides. Has He ever once left you? Are you not His? Just as you love your own dear children, He cherishes His, too.

Daughter of the King: You are personally CHERISHED by the God of the universe. He has not forgotten you. The trials will come and go, but one day they’ll all be forgotten. But your love for Him, your love for your children and family, your love for one another will endure always. It all matters. Don’t dismiss what’s going on; it means something for eternity. Endure, Mama.

You want to one day hear, “Well done, good and faithful servant,” by the Lord of creation, the God of all. Serve Him, know who He is (get into the word and teach your children to know Him). Be sure you are looking for Him in His word (the Bible), though. He knows who He is and TELLS us. We don’t invent Him or come up with ideas of who He is; we listen and obey Him. Imagine the foolishness of each person creating, in their own fallible minds, who they think God is or cherry picking what they like and don’t like and calling that God.

It’s so easy to be drawn into man’s made-up views of who God is. But, Mama, you will never go wrong if you read Him for who He says He is. Get into your Bible tonight and discover, fall more in love than ever with the King of kings and Lord of lords. Jesus Christ is God. Believe Him for who He claims to be. Faith like a child . . .

Keep walking, Mama. You did well enough today. And His mercies are new again in the morning. As for tonight, His hand is on your head.