Hey Mama Monday: Mama, Build Someone Up Today

Hey Mama,

Today, focus on building up. I saw a cool meme on Facebook which said something to the effect of, “You can tell who the strong women are . . . they’re the ones building others up instead of tearing them down.”

It’s easy to do this with ourselves (Eeyore Syndrome), but we also do it with our kids sometimes. It just comes naturally . . .

We have all these kids to take care of at the same time, plus a house, plus the outside bills, not to mention needing to take time to counsel with friends, spend time with Hubby, do the grocery shopping (and cooking) . . . the list goes on. In a perfect world, the kids are just going to be good all day long so we can manage that huge list we wake up with every morning.

Truth is, our husband and children are our top priority. The house will get done eventually, and everyone IS eating (and growing). Take time today to build UP those who live in the house. It’s going to provide lasting memories, and believe it or not, your day will run more smoothly in the long run.

Don’t do things backwards. Build up your externals like the messy house, the errands, all that has to get done, and THEN take the time to pull that little one close and tell her/him how much Mama loves and needs them.

Build, build, build today, Mama. The Lord called you to this life, gave you this family. If it comes down to a missed co-op day and a child who’s feeling a little insecure and needs Mama’s arms all day, pick the prize behind curtain number two. Because really, that’s FIRST prize anyway.