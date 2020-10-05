Hey Mama Monday: Know Your Home, Mama - Homeschooling with Heart

Share this post: Pinterest LinkedIn Pocket Email

Hey Mama,

During this life—before we go to our forever HOME in Eternity and are able to look into our Savior’s face—we will endure tests and trials. And you’ll feel tired. You, dear Mama, may be going through a really bad time, even right now. Deep heartache. I know these afflictions are hard, an enormous burden. And they can steal your joy if you allow it.

I have spoken to women who have had their homes burn down, their children die, their husbands leave them for another woman. Mamas who just want to walk with the Lord, raise up their children in Him in peace, and enjoy some semblance of happiness . . . but instead, every day is a hardship, a sadness, and a grief.

I have known parents whose children have betrayed them bitterly, walking away from their mother and father, slandering them. I know a woman whose husband left her, and then he died suddenly without repenting. Years had gone by with her praying for his return. Then he died. No closure. Her heart remains broken to this day. Yet she refuses to turn her back on the Lord. She knows the One Who holds her heart.

I know a Mama who had a special needs husband AND a special needs child, both requiring constant care, leaving her exhausted . . . all the time! She has always been committed to her family and readily accepts her lot in this life. Recently, her dear husband went home to be with the Lord—bringing more pain and grief to her beautiful family. Still she praises the Lord boldly with all her heart, soul, and mind. She is a godly witness and example to many. Life is so hard. Yet she sings to the One Who holds her heart.

It’s because she knows where her HOME is and that her Redeemer lives that she can sing. It’s God Himself Who holds her up and provides faithfully for her family. His hand is on her head. He will never leave her or her children.

When you feel like you just can’t take another step, give any more of yourself, or keep going another day, please KNOW, Mama, you are not alone . . . and you are not called to do this alone. Take heart from your friends at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine who know right where you are.

And remember, Mama. . .

As you work through your devotional time with the Lord today, reading His Word and praying, think about one thing: Our lives are not our own. Because we belong to Him, this means our life and everything in it does too. All that we do—activities, motives, words—should be done unto or given to Him. All of our trials—no matter how harsh—should be embraced joyfully as a sacrifice to the Lord. God sees your tender heart. His heart holds your own.

Our joy is in our salvation! Our great God died for us and rose again, and He took our sins and made them no more. Forgiven! We have life eternal! Take joy in that, Mama, as you walk through the various trials which surely will be thrown your way.

It’s a faith walk, a working out of our belief in Him. We prove to ourselves we truly are in the faith, a beloved daughter of the King. Test yourself, Mama. Model Christ during even the most arduous of times. Your children are watching. You have no idea how the Lord might be using your finished testimony for your good and to His glory. As for today, His hand is on your head.

“Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, Rejoice… and the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:4, 7)

– gena