Hey Mama Monday: Is It Crazy at Your House, Mama?

Hey Mama,

I have a bunch of kids. We are the “Zoo on Wheels,” I like to say. We went to the circus a while ago –“Zoo meets Circus.” It was fun … and chaotic.

After being a mama for thirty years, there have been lots of things my kids have said that have ranged from embarrassing to hilarious. If you’ve been a mama for long like me, you could probably fill books with these sayings! Here are a couple recent gems:

When my daughter was four: “Mom, you are HUMAN. Humans are womens. Humans are girls, and that’s a WOMAN.” Then there was the time this same young lady ran up to me, gave me a great big hug and exclaimed, “You are the oldest mama I’ve ever SEEN.”

Umm. I am just going to take it she meant “best” or “nicest” … sure. Thanks, sweetie.

Or I could just chalk it up to her first April Fool’s joke on me? Feeling old …

Mama, Do you have a bunch of kids? Some of you do. Some of you only have a few kids but it feels like a bunch. If you have more than two kids, you have a bunch. Maybe your house resembles a zoo, too.

Mama, keep spreading the love and taking it all in stride. It’s your chaotic, crazy, mad-world kinda life, AND you live in a shoe.

God gave you that shoe. Wear it well. Your kids are happy and taken care of. They wear that shoe well, too. You have taught them the important things … the stuff that matters. The little stuff can sit; it’s the big stuff that’ll be remembered forever. Your smile is what they’re gonna see always, even after you’re gone.

Well done. Now rest because His hand is on your head today. Tomorrow is a new day and His mercies are new every morning.

~ gena