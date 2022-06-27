Hey Mama Monday: How To Teach Independent Studies, Mama

Hey Mama,

Are the textbooks working? Is there a subject you are not sure how to handle? Or do you just need something different and fresh? Whenever I am at a loss as to what to do with one of my children, whether they are struggling in a certain subject or I feel they just need a new start because something (or everything) isn’t working, then I look into online learning options. Often, it is just the fresh start we all need.

Before I give you a bunch of links to research on the subject, I want to encourage you. YOU CAN do this. God gifted you with these children, and He will equip you to get the job done. He wants them discipled more than you do. Stop procrastinating, thinking it is too hard. Roll up your sleeves and keep at it. Oh, and don’t forget the most important part: pray for God’s direction. Look to Him instead of relying on your (lack of) knowledge. He’s got all the wisdom and knowledge you need for your child. Lean on Him. Try Him and find out He’s ready to help. You are NOT a failure – that would mean it was all about you. You have a Faithful God writing your story. He will complete the work He begins. Move over and let Him work through you. You will have the victory, and you will gain it quicker on your knees.

“My flesh and my heart fail, but God is the strength of my life …” Psalm 73:26.

God’s got your kids; we’ve got your back.

~Deborah