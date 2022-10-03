How Do You Balance Building Character and Academics, Mama?

Hey Mama,

In an ideal world, you would be able to perfectly balance character building and academics. But this isn’t an ideal world, and it never will be. If you have to choose between teaching character building and academics, always go with character building. You’ll never regret raising up godly children who obey the Lord. What good is it if your children are top-notch scholars but don’t follow God? Plus, you’d be surprised how quickly you can catch up on academics when your children’s hearts and character are in the right place.

And here’s something else to remember …



Almost mid-week. Look around. You have had heart talks with some of the kids. You have taught, and they have learned. You have learned.



The house isn’t perfect, but it’s not deplorable by any means. Well, it has its ups and downs. But that is because your highest priority is your CHILDREN, not the “stuff.” The stuff will burn. Our kids are our heritage.



Let’s tackle the rest of the week with the same grace and poise. Or maybe do better. Either way, His hand is on your head tonight.

~ gena

