Hey Mama Monday: Field Trips, Mama

Published in - Fun Ways to Learn, Articles, Blog, Hey Mama, Hey Mama Monday

Hey Mama,

 

Our family loves to take road trips. They may not all be “official” field trips, but we have fun and the kids learn a lot! Besides, being spontaneous and taking advantage of opportunities when we see them is part of the journey.

Check out this article for tips on creating meaningful field trips:

Bringing a Field Trip to Life – Jennifer Padgett

And don’t forget …

You’re a teacher, a cook, a medic, a song leader, a prayer warrior, a supermodel, a home-keeper, and even a homesteader. You look at the BIG picture, and you first tackle what is important: the priorities of kids and family. You love your husband with all your heart. You are faithful, and you love the Lord.

Stop muttering stuff under your breath about being a failure. Nothing could be more untrue.

You are SUCH a winner. Daughter of the King of kings …you are loved and you are doing so well.

His hand is on your head today. So walk … you’re in His plan doing what He has sovereignly and lovingly set you to do. No whip being held over you; it’s simply not there. Just His love, His faithfulness. He will never leave you.

Pray for those kids. He gave them to you for a reason. He loves them. He loves you. Pray, pray, pray. He has a plan.

Well done, Mama. As usual, you are on target. Stay the course. 

~ gena

 

"Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it" (Proverbs 22:6).
