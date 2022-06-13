Hey Mama Monday: Field Trips, Mama

Hey Mama,

Our family loves to take road trips. They may not all be “official” field trips, but we have fun and the kids learn a lot! Besides, being spontaneous and taking advantage of opportunities when we see them is part of the journey.

Check out this article for tips on creating meaningful field trips:

And don’t forget …

You’re a teacher, a cook, a medic, a song leader, a prayer warrior, a supermodel, a home-keeper, and even a homesteader. You look at the BIG picture, and you first tackle what is important: the priorities of kids and family. You love your husband with all your heart. You are faithful, and you love the Lord.

Stop muttering stuff under your breath about being a failure. Nothing could be more untrue.

You are SUCH a winner. Daughter of the King of kings …you are loved and you are doing so well.

His hand is on your head today. So walk … you’re in His plan doing what He has sovereignly and lovingly set you to do. No whip being held over you; it’s simply not there. Just His love, His faithfulness. He will never leave you.

Pray for those kids. He gave them to you for a reason. He loves them. He loves you. Pray, pray, pray. He has a plan.

Well done, Mama. As usual, you are on target. Stay the course.

~ gena