Hey Mama Monday: Creative Ways to Teach Math and Science, Mama

Creative science and math? I am not that creative. But I have found that science and math often go hand in hand. Kids love science experiments, and they often have elements of math included, such as amounts and percentages and time. And, math will often include scientific data such as graphs and estimates. Teaching these things should not be difficult so do not fear if you are not creative in these areas! In fact, you can even teach your kids chemistry and physics without fear.

But, how is this creative? If we look at our Creator, we see His creativity in both science and math and how they are interrelated. Just look at the order and wonder of the Fibonacci Numbers here. And here is an article on being creative with math and science in the kitchen! I love covering two subjects at once and including food! Definitely a win-win!

Another win is teaching math with games! There are so many games available that teach math skills. A simple Google search for easy math games will bring up a treasure trove. You can also find a treasure of math related articles for all of your homeschool years in our digital back issues which are free of charge.

What if you don’t like math but have to teach it? Here’s how to do that. And, what if you don’t have a science lab at your house? Here’s a cool site where you can have a virtual science lab in your own home.

The real joy of it all is that we have our own children in our own homes, under our own care, in our own kitchens, and around our own tables. Our “school” has the best classroom ever: it has comfy couches and trees and forts for reading in. It even has an awesome kitchen where we can either do fun experiments or make delicious food together. Who else has a school like that where science and math are taught in such creative ways?

And, think of the freedom at our own little schools! Our kids are free to go to the kitchen without a permission slip and to the restroom without a hall pass, and they are free to plant a garden in the spring just because they want to, and they are free to paint a masterpiece if the fancy hits them. They are free to go as far and fast as they can in both math and science. Or, they are free to take it more slowly. We moms are also free to speak about the mighty wonders of God with them … when we sit in the house, when we walk by the way, when we lie down, and when we rise up (Deut. 6:4-7). Our children are free to sing praises in the living room and dance in the dining room; free to laugh in the hallways and pray in the bedrooms; they are free to be Home Where They Belong.

~Deborah