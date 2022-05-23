Hey Mama Monday: Can You Teach Civics & Government, Mama?

Hey Mama,

It’s almost June . . . and then on to July . . . can you believe it? Summer always seems to fly by (even though it’s hardly started), and with summer comes BBQs, picnics, fireworks, and 4th of July! I love hearing phrases like “one nation under God” and “in God we trust” this time of year. It reminds me that our government and our country is not run by men (as much as they might think it is) but by God. God is in control. He’s the one that guided our Founding Fathers to add those phrases to important documents . . . to keep Him first in our lives and our government.

That’s why it’s so important that we teach a Biblical philosophy of government and civics to our children. Need inspiration on how to do that? See what the experts have to say from The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine:

And remember, Mama. . .

Public schools have little to offer families who want to pass their faith on to their children. Their teaching of godless philosophies is a threat to your children’s faith and to your family. Plus, the Lord gave us the responsibility of teaching our children.

“Therefore shall ye lay up these my words in your heart and in your soul, and bind them for a sign upon your hand, that they may be as frontlets between your eyes. And ye shall teach them your children, speaking of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.” (Deuteronomy 11:18-19)

Take a moment to assess the “why” behind what you do all day long —parenting and homeschooling.

You have a natural, God-given drive to love your children with everything you’ve got. Nothing can break that chain, and nothing/no one better even try. . .

You have a strong conviction to teach your children who the Lord of lords is. You want to introduce them to their Savior. You desire to spend eternity with them, even if it means some hard things will happen between the two of you during this life. You’re committed. You’re dedicated, come what may.

God is in it. He’s given you SO MUCH GRACE. So many blessings. So much undeserved grace, and you know it! You have seen His hand over and over again. You desire to give something back and to be the mouthpiece God uses in the lives of your children. You sincerely wish to be used by Him to shape these children into ones who will love and seek after Him all their days. A legacy of love. . .

No one but you (and your husband) truly know these children. When you look into their eyes, you see your own purpose fulfilling itself day by day. You know their hearts, and you take *so very seriously* your role to whole-hardheartedly embrace this calling … this path God Himself has set you on to teach them at home.

No one can do this incredible work in the lives of THESE EXACT, PARTICULAR CHILDREN who have been set before you–just you. God put this together. He ordained it long, long before you were born. And you’re dead set to walk this journey with all the joy, tears, grief, excitement, blessings, surprises, and whatever else it brings. Because you know Whose hand is on your head today, tomorrow, and for all of your life.

Take joy, Mama, in your King. He wins! You win!

You are loved, dearly. It’s all good; it’s all under control because He is on the throne. Just walk.

-gena