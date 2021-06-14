Hey Mama Monday: Mama, Make Technology Work for You, Not Against You

One of the prophecies of the end times is that knowledge would increase (Daniel 12:4). In my lifetime, just in the area of music, we have gone from listening on the radio then to record players, eight tracks, cassettes, CDs, and now to streaming music through a myriad of devices. And that is just one area!

So much has changed as technology has not only helped us be more productive in less time but has increased our knowledge of the world and connection with its inhabitants like we have never been able to do in our history. Our children are seeing a new generation of technology.

There are always pros and cons to technology in the area of education. We want our children online learning great things, but we don’t want them online all day. There are amazing educational resources and apps, but we must monitor their technology use so as not to distract from other important things like creative play time, nature studies, and time for reading great books.

STEM learning seems to be popular in these technological times. If you are teaching your children a mix of science, technology, engineering, and math, then they are receiving a great STEM education. And there are many apps out there to help learn these things. Technology can work for you and not against you as you allow your children “screen time” by keeping it positive and educational.

Be careful with all the games that are available out there. They can easily become an addiction for the children or for you! Use your time wisely and ask the LORD to show you how you can help your children make a difference in this fast, busy, anxious, and angry generation. As much as the current culture would like to believe it, more or better technology is not the answer. Jesus is the answer.

In the midst of all these advancements, we need to go back to the earliest wisdom of the Bible. Teach your children that there is true knowledge and understanding for life and godliness between its pages as you keep them Home. Where They Belong.

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extra-ordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness–and homeschooling–in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3, 4).