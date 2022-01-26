It’s Groundhog Day! Almost. Let’s get ready to teach our littles about this fun holiday smack dab in the middle of winter with these Groundhog Day activities for preschoolers. Compiled here are worksheets, books, videos, crafts, activities, and snacks to keep your preschoolers as busy as a groundhog come February 2. If you are looking to prepare a Groundhog Day to remember, then all you have to do is print out a few worksheets, gather a few supplies that you already have on hand (such as toilet paper rolls), and pick up a few extra ingredients the next time you go to the store and you are all set! Want to go the extra mile? Order a few of the suggested Groundhog Day books from Amazon or check them out of your local library. It does not take much to get preschoolers excited. Just a little planning on mom’s part, and you are ready for action! Are you not able to prep too much this year? That’s okay! Simply print out the no-prep preschool Groundhog Day packet, and you are ready to go!

Printable Worksheets

Consider switching out your child’s regular schoolwork for some of these adorable printables. From crowns to matching games, your child will know more about the groundhog and Groundhog Day than she ever did before. Have older siblings? They might find these activities too childish but still want to join in on the fun. Put them in charge of printing out the worksheets and creating a folder of them for your preschooler. Let them know that if they come across one that they want to do, they are welcome to make an extra copy for themself!

Groundhog Day printable activities for preschoolers

Groundhog Day activities for PreK with free shadow matching cards

No-prep preschool fun for Groundhog Day

Shadow or no shadow printable

Groundhog’s Day preschool printable groundhog crowns and worksheets

Books

Buy some of these now and keep them in your collection for years to come. Store them in a safe place and bring them out each Groundhog Day. This holiday does not garner much attention, but it can create great memories for your preschooler that she can hold on to! Buy them while they are young and read them each year while still in elementary school. You might even find older siblings listening in this year to see what all the fuss is about!

Geoffrey Groundhog Predicts the Weather by Bruce Koscielniak

It’s Groundhog Day! By Steven Kroll

Groundhog Day by Betsy Lewin

Gregory’s Shadow by Don Freeman

The Night Before Groundhog Day by Natasha Wing

Groundhog Gets a Say by Pamela Curtis Swallow

Groundhog Weather School by Joan Holub

Groundhog’s Dilemma by Kristen Remenar

Substitute Groundhog by Pat Miller

Activities

Preschoolers learn through play. Let them learn through hands-on Groundhog Day activities for preschoolers to help them retain the information. From literacy activities to teaching them about silhouettes and shadows, your child can learn more through play than any worksheet!

Groundhog Day literacy activity

Create a silhouette of your child’s head.

Whole-body shadow tracing outdoors. Take your child outdoors if it is a sunny day and trace their shadow with chalk on the driveaway or sidewalk.

LEGO or Mega Blok Groundhog Day graphing

Groundhog Day Hidden Picture Printables

Crafts

Be sure to create some keepsakes to show Dad when he returns home from work or to show off to Grandma and Grandpa on the next video chat! With a few supplies, your child can have the time of her life while learning at the same time.

Groundhog Day mask craft

Interactive groundhog hat

Paper plate groundhog shadow craft

Finger puppet craft

Groundhog pom pom Groundhog Day craft

Groundhog Day toilet paper roll craft for kids

Letter G Groundhog Craft

Snacks

Don’t forget the snacks! Your preschooler will love these tasty treats. Pick one (or several) to enjoy as a whole family.

Groundhog Day pudding cup snack

Groundhog Day sandwich

Punxsutawney Phil cupcakes

Groundhog Day desserts

Groundhog Day donuts

Groundhog Day cake

Videos

These adorable video clips will help with what your preschooler has learned about groundhogs and let Groundhog Day sink in. Sit back, relax, and enjoy these cute videos about Groundhog Day!

Peep and the Big Wide World: Bringing Spring

Curious George: A Different Day for Groundhogs

The Groundhog Song: The Groundhog Song – YouTube

Groundhog Day Song: February 2

Fun Facts About Groundhogs: Fun Facts About Groundhogs

I hope you choose to implement some of these Groundhog Day activities for preschoolers in your homeschool on February 2. Which one are you most excited to try?