Gift Ideas for Dad and Children to Give Homeschool Moms

Mother’s Day is almost here, and your husband and kids will be asking what to get you for Mother’s Day.

No, it’s not wrong to give them ideas. Men and children can be at a loss on how to bless their precious homeschool mom.

And guess what? They cannot read your mind. It’s not fair to make them guess what would float your boat. Just tell them.

If you can’t think of ideas, I have a bunch for you. Here’s what you can tell your hubby and kiddos.

Make Me a Handwritten Card

Tell them you want a handmade picture or card that they make all by themself. “I’d love a beautiful card that you make yourself. I will treasure it forever!”

Give Me a Deluxe Pedicure

Nothing relieves stress better than a foot soak and leisurely foot rub. “I would love to soak my feet in warm herbal water followed by a long foot rub. A pedicure would be nice, too.”

Get Me Flowers

Fresh flowers are always a day-brightener. “Pick flowers in the backyard or grab an inexpensive bouquet at the grocery store.”

How About a Gift Card

“Make some gift cards for me. Here are some ideas: weed my garden, vacuum my bedroom, unload the dishwasher, or rub my feet.”

Give Me Sleep

Motherhood is exhausting! Most of us mothers just crave sleep more than anything. Your family can give you the gift of sleep. Communicate honestly. “Let me take a nap every afternoon for a week or let me sleep late this weekend. I desperately need and want sleep.”

Plan a Family Outing

Do you want a break from being the family fun planner? Maybe your family doesn’t know how much work it is to plan all the social events. “Sometimes I get tired of having to plan everything. Can you plan the next…. (family night, vacation, date night, birthday party, family activity)?”

Do My Chores for Me

Wouldn’t it be great to get a day off? Just let the family know. “I’d love to have someone wash the dishes, make dinner, make my bed, and fold the laundry. Would you do it for me?”

Let Me Choose the Movie All Month Long

Moms often want to make everyone else happy, but Mother’s Day is here! Ask to choose the movies. “As much as I love cartoons, my darling children, and adventure movies, my amazing husband, I’d like to pick the movie for a month – a rom-com, cozy mystery, or classic movie.”

If they insist on buying something, here are more ideas.

Read “Gift Ideas for Homeschool Moms” and “Gift Ideas for Gardening Moms” at PowerlineProd.com.

And for the best ever Mother’s Day present, ask for an overnight or two away in a hotel ALL BY YOURSELF! Order room service and relax. Of course, within an hour or two you will be missing your family, but it is wonderful to get some time away now and then.

Whatever you do, remember, homeschool momma, you are worth celebrating! Happy Mother’s Day!

Until next time, Happy Homeschooling!

Warmly,

Meredith Curtis

Bio

Meredith Curtis, homeschooling mom, writer, speaker, and publisher, loves to encourage families in their homeschooling adventure. She is the author of Travel God’s World Geography, Travel God’s World Cookbook, and HIS Story of the 20th Century. You can check out her books, curricula, unit studies, and Bible studies at PowerlineProd.com. Read her blogs at PowerlineProd.com and listen to her at Finish Well Podcast.