Four-Box Method to Organize Your School Room

Sometimes all you need for a fresh start is a clean school room. I really love our Four-Box Method. You basically get four boxes and label each one:

Keep

Trash

Donate

Relocate

As you remove everything from your school room, you will organize everything according to these boxes. Get your boxes labelled, and let’s get to work.

Keep

This is everything you use on a daily basis. If you have not used something in four weeks, it goes into the “relocate” box.

Trash

Get rid of everything you can. You need a clean school room to be able to focus and have a fresh start. Stop holding onto things that don’t serve you.

Donate

I think this is my biggest box. There were so many things I had bought that I didn’t want to throw away, but I didn’t need to keep. I texted certain people whom I thought might be interested, and asked them to come get what they wanted. Everything else left over in this box all went to Goodwill.

Relocate

Relocate items throughout the house, putting everything back in its place. If the box contains items you rarely need, but these items are important when you do need them, simply label a box and put it in the basement or a closet so it can be easily located when you do need it.

Happy Homeschooling!

Welcome to My Happy Homeschool! http://www.myhappyhomeschool.blogspot.com/ My name is Susan Reed and my heart’s desire is to encourage the homeschool mom to live out God’s calling and stay the course.