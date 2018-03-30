easter on april fools day

April Fool’s Day is always on the first of April. People like to play practical jokes on others and do other funny things. I have never really participated in all of the jokes and silly things that take place this day. That day could come and go, and I wouldn’t think much about it. If you like to play jokes, it’s fine. There’s nothing wrong with a little humor and innocent jokes, as long as no one gets hurt.

This year Easter or Resurrection Day is on the first of April. While some people are playing jokes and being silly, I’ll be remembering an act of love that changed the world. The resurrection of Jesus Christ is no joke. It’s not a fairy tale or a legend. It is true that I have never seen the risen Savior. But I believe the Bible, and the change it has made in my life.

Luke 24: 6, 7, says, “He is not here, but is risen: remember how he spoke unto you when he was yet in Galilee, saying, The Son of man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, and be crucified, and the third day rise again.”

It amazes me when I think about the incredibly amazing love that God showed to man. If I try to compare it to man’s love, it just can’t be done. Jesus died for a world that hated Him and many will never return His love. But He willingly took up the cross and gave His life for mankind. What love is that?

2 Corinthians 5:21 says, “For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.”

When Jesus died on the cross, He conquered death, hell, and the grave. But not only that, He paved the way for the believer to go to Heaven. Without the precious sinless blood of Christ that washes away our sin, we wouldn’t know hope. If the resurrection is a joke like some think, then we are a hopeless people with nothing truly worth living for.

1 Corinthians 15:13-20 says:

“Now if Christ be preached that he rose from the dead, how say some among you that there is no resurrection of the dead? But if there be no resurrection of the dead, then is Christ not risen: And if Christ be not risen, then is our preaching vain, and your faith is also vain. Yea, and we are found false witnesses of God; because we have testified of God that he raised up Christ: whom he raised not up, if so be that the dead rise not. For if the dead rise not, then is not Christ raised: And if Christ be not raised, your faith is vain; ye are yet in your sins. Then they also which are fallen asleep in Christ are perished. If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable. But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the first fruits of them that slept.”

Because Jesus lives, we can have fellowship with Him. We do not have to blindly walk this life alone. We can commune with Him in prayer, and we never get a busy signal. His ear is always ready to listen to our prayers. Jesus wants us to talk to Him regularly like we do our spouses or children. We shouldn’t just run to Him when things are wrong but when life is good as well.

Since we are confident in our risen Savior, we need to tell others about this hope. We need to share with the world the unconditional love of Christ. People are longing for peace, hope, and love. Jesus offers these and so much more. How can we be silent, when we have experienced God’s saving grace and His changing grace? If you can truly say, “Because of Christ, I’m not the person I used to be,” then share the good news with someone today.

Life is worth living because of our risen Lord. Life is not all sunshine and smiles, but He does give us something to live for. He brings peace in the midst of heartache and pain. He carries you, when you can’t bear to walk. He wipes the tears and calms the fears. He is far better to any of His children than we deserve. We fail often, but His grace is always extended to us. And many days are filled with sunshine and happiness because we realize each new day is a gift that only God can give.

So remember this Resurrection Day/April Fool’s Day, that Jesus Christ’s resurrection is not a joke. He really is alive forevermore. And because He lives, so can we.

Jessica West – I am a stay-at-home mom who loves God, and couldn’t thank Him enough for His blessings. I have a great husband and five little ones. I have one girl and four boys, ages, 7, 5, 3, 2, and 5 weeks old. We spend our days homeschooling and trying to stay on top of the household duties. I enjoy baking with my children. And playing the piano whenever I get a free moment.

My blog is called: Called to be a Christian Mommy. calledtobeachristianmommy.blogspot.com