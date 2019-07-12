Danger of Comparison

We’ve all heard that children learn at their own pace, that no two children are alike. So why do many of us look at the progress of children of similar ages to determine how well our own children are learning? God has made each and every one of us different, including our own strengths and weaknesses. Psalm 139:13 says, “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb.” (ESV) It is wise to remember this, because comparison can lead to much strife in the home and the heart.

Reading is a big struggle in our home. My son loves to learn, but he struggles with reading so often. I look at other children his age, and they seem to be getting it so much easier.

My daughter, who is younger than him, seems to get it easier than him, as well. I feel a lot of pressure for him to read better, from family, their doctors, and even strangers. Sometimes when he’s having a difficult time, I get frustrated because I feel he should be getting it. I should be able to teach him this! It should be easier than this! However, when I feel this way, it leads to tears and anger. From both of us. It also leaves us feeling like neither one of us is smart enough for homeschooling. However, Colossians 3:2 reminds us to focus on heavenly things: “Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth.” (ESV)

This is the enemy’s greatest play against me. I know I was called to homeschool my children, as most of us are. Satan constantly tries to make me feel like I’m not good enough to care for my children the way God wants me to. When I compare myself, my children, my home, or my life to others, I open myself up for spiritual attack.

Instead of comparing when I have worries of my children’s education, I look for guidance from the Bible and in prayer. When we spend our time focusing on improving every day, our home is more joyful and peaceful. I know that if I follow God’s will, my family will succeed. And as Philippians 1:6 says, “And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.” (ESV)

Jenna Holder is a SAHM of four littles, two of which are homeschooled. She’s a devoted wife and Christian. She spends her time, reading, writing and being an active member of her church. Follow along with her chaotic life at www.holderofpeace.com for encouragement on experiencing the peace of God.