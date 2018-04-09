FORGOT YOUR DETAILS?


Carole P. Roman – Great Children's Books for Reading Time

/ / Published in Articles, Blog
carole p. roman

 

Carole P. Roman is the award-winning author of over fifty children’s books. Whether it’s pirates, princesses, or discovering the world around us, her books have enchanted educators, parents, and her diverse audience of children. She hosts two blog radio programs and is one of the founders of a new magazine, Indie Author’s Monthly. She’s been interviewed twice by Forbes Magazine. Carole has co-authored a self-help book, Navigating Indieworld: A Beginners Guide to Self-Publishing and Marketing. Oh Susannah is her first Early Reader Chapter book series. She lives on Long Island with her husband and near her children and grandchildren.
Her series includes:
Captain No Beard
If You Were Me and Lived in- Cultural
If You Were Me and Lived in- Historical
Nursery series
Oh Susannah- Early Reader
Navigating Indieworld- with co-author Julie A. Gerber
Indieworld Marketing- with co-authors Angela Hausman and Julie A. Gerber

 

1 Comment to “ Carole P. Roman – Great Children’s Books for Reading Time”

  1. Heather says :Reply
    April 10, 2018 at 3:49 am

    I love finding out about new to me authors! I look forward to reading your books. I will look you up on Goodreads and add you to my “To Be Read” shelf.

"Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it" (Proverbs 22:6).
