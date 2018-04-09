Carole P. Roman – Great Children’s Books for Reading Time
Carole P. Roman is the award-winning author of over fifty children’s books. Whether it’s pirates, princesses, or discovering the world around us, her books have enchanted educators, parents, and her diverse audience of children. She hosts two blog radio programs and is one of the founders of a new magazine, Indie Author’s Monthly. She’s been interviewed twice by Forbes Magazine. Carole has co-authored a self-help book, Navigating Indieworld: A Beginners Guide to Self-Publishing and Marketing. Oh Susannah is her first Early Reader Chapter book series. She lives on Long Island with her husband and near her children and grandchildren.
Her series includes:Captain No BeardIf You Were Me and Lived in- CulturalIf You Were Me and Lived in- HistoricalNursery seriesOh Susannah- Early ReaderNavigating Indieworld- with co-author Julie A. GerberIndieworld Marketing- with co-authors Angela Hausman and Julie A. Gerber
I love finding out about new to me authors! I look forward to reading your books. I will look you up on Goodreads and add you to my “To Be Read” shelf.