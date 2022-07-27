Back to School: Homeschool Magazine Supplement

Get ready for a new year of homeschooling and find ongoing support with The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine’s “Homeschooling: You Are Not Alone” Supplement. This FREE digital issue is an invaluable resource for parents who are taking back their children’s education. With an amazing collection of ground-breaking articles, this supplement will lead you . . .

BACK TO THE BASICS: Learn how to organize a homeschool and balance your work with your children’s education. Help students get started on the right foot in preschool, maneuver the awkward years of middle school, and finish strong in high school.

BACK TO THE BIBLE: Discover what God’s Word teaches about setting expectations, building character in kids, and teaching students with special needs. See how God can use family disagreements to grow compassionate children who have problem-solving skills.

BACK TO THE BEGINNING: Be inspired by the pioneers of home education as you read the history of homeschooling. Embrace the unschooling mindset by understanding the foundational principles of success.

Topics also include notebooking, lapbooking, and language studies in Spanish and Latin. The “Homeschooling: You Are Not Alone” Supplement has something for everyone. It will be a reference tool throughout the year and for years to come. Download your FREE digital copy today, and be encouraged that you are NOT alone! The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine has got your back—to school.