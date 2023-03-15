The Joys of Spring Nature Study

Spring! The time of rebirth! Everything is fresh and new. Flowers are back. Trees are budding.

Whenever I think of spring, I remember the scene in the Disney cartoon movie Bambi where all the baby animals are being born, the birds are singing, and flowers are everywhere. The animals are singing, “Spring, spring, spring!” It’s such a happy scene.

Spring is such a happy season and a great time to learn about life cycles and baby animals.

Trees Budding

After lying dormant all winter, the deciduous trees come back to life in spring with tiny little buds. They make everything beautiful, especially after the starkness of winter.

Fun & Rabbit Trails

Deciduous vs. Evergreen

Matching game: leaves, buds, blooms, and fruit for various trees

Travel through the neighborhood or local park with a sketch pad and colored pencils to capture the beauty

Travel through the neighborhood or local park with a camera and pencils to capture the beauty

Read books about the life cycle of trees

One place to see amazing trees (and animals) is your closest national park. Exploring national parks is a great way to learn geography.

For more information, read Exploring Our National Parks HERE.

Baby Birds

Baby birds are born! Mommy and Daddy birds build their nests. Before too long, the eggs hatch, and they are busy catching worms and other delicacies to feed their young offspring.

Early in the morning, there is so much singing, too. Each species has its own unique song.

Fun & Rabbit Trails

Look for birds bringing food to their little ones

Look for bird nests – see how many you can find

Make a bird feeder or bird bath for the backyard

Record bird songs

Photograph or sketch as many birds as you can

Using binoculars and a bird guide, see how many different species live in your neighborhood or the local park

Read books about birds

From Caterpillar to Butterfly

From a drab cocoon, the beautiful butterfly emerges flitting from place to place bringing smiles to people’s faces. The life cycle of a butterfly is fascinating, and children will love it if you purchase a Butterfly Growing Kit where they watch up close the miracle of caterpillar to butterfly.

Fun & Rabbit Trails

Purchase and enjoy a Butterfly Growing Kit

Plant a butterfly garden in your front or back yard

Paint or color pictures of butterflies

Using a butterfly net, catch butterflies and let them go

Look at some photos of Victorian-era butterfly collections or there might be a museum with these treasures inside

Read books on butterflies

April Showers

As new life begins to grow, God drenches the ground with rain, and thus those April showers bring May flowers. Be sure to put on rain boots and grab umbrellas to take at least one walk in the rain.

Fun & Rabbit Trails

Keep a weather chart of temperature, precipitation, clouds, and wind

Look at the clouds each morning and try to predict the weather

Jump in a mud puddle

Make mud pies

Put some puddle water under a microscope and discover a whole new world

Investigate umbrellas and rain boots – who invented them?

Read books about rain

May Flowers

May brings forth vibrant colors and endless varieties of flowers brightening little corners of yards and parks throughout the city. Stop and notice the beautiful flower gardens in your world.

Fun & Rabbit Trails

Plant a flower garden

Sketch flowers

Take apart a flower to examine the different parts and find out what they do

Color pictures of flowers

Press/Dry a flower to save as a memento

Take photos of the prettiest flower gardens in your neighborhood

Read books on flowers

Journaling Spring

Create a scrapbook this spring with photos, coloring pages, notes, drawing, diagrams, thoughts, and prayers inspired by spring.

What a lovely season! So often we are busy trying to finish up all our schoolwork that we forget to stop and notice its loveliness.

Be sure to soak up all the beauty and knowledge that spring holds for you and your children. You’ll be glad you did and have memories that last a lifetime.

Until next time, Happy Homeschooling,

Warmly,

Meredith Curtis

