When the calendar flips to December, we’re all ready for a much-needed change of pace. I’ve discovered it’s the perfect time of year to put aside the book work, and do our homeschooling differently. I focus on building important memories and spending time with family and friends.

But, I don’t want learning to stop completely. So, I think through some activities my kids will enjoy, that’ll still help them work on problem areas.

If you’re looking for some creative homeschooling ideas this December, here’s a list for you. Each has a few key skills that the task highlights and some ideas for creating more of a challenge.

1. Bake “Shape” Cookies

Most of the year, cookies at our house mean chocolate chip, molasses, or peanut butter. But, every December we pull out the cookie cutters and make the “shape” cookies my kids love!

Your kids will be practicing

• Reading.

• Mathematics.

• Spatial sense.

For more of a challenge, have your kids

• Double the recipe.

• Use only one measuring cup and one measuring spoon (I prefer the 2/3 cup and 1 teaspoon) for the recipe.

• Gather the ingredients in alphabetical order before starting.

2. Use Ads to Create a Shopping List with a Budget

Pull out all the ads, and give your kids a pretend dollar amount to spend. Let them each decide how they’ll spend their money, and then take time to have everyone share.

Your kids will be learning

• The difference between wants and needs.

• How to prioritize.

• Budgeting basics.

For more of a challenge, have your kids

• Use the food ads and create a menu within the budget.

• Find a gift for everyone on their Christmas list.

• Calculate sale prices using any coupons.

3. Send Christmas Cards

It’s the perfect time of year to stay in touch with your far away friends and family! Let your kids help you design, sign, and address your cards this year.

Your kids will be practicing

• The art of staying connected with friends and family.

• Letter spacing and size.

• The parts of an address.

For more of a challenge, have your kids

• Look up each location on a map and mark it with a thumbtack or pin.

• Sort the addressed envelope from closest location to furthest.

• Calculate the amount of money you’ll need to purchase stamps.

4. Have a Star Gazing Evening

Since it gets dark so early, you don’t have to stay up really late to view the stars in December. Just be sure to bundle up! Then, spend the day brushing up on your astronomy, and head outside that evening.

Your kids can learn

• The Biblical role of astronomy in leading the wise men to Christ.

• What constellations in the night sky look like.

• The difference between stars and planets.

For more of a challenge, have your kids

• Draw a picture of the visible stars.

• Write a story or poem inspired by their star gazing experience.

• Take pictures of the constellations they see and later research them for identification.

5. Create Handmade Presents

From art projects to homemade lotion or chapstick, there’s plenty of kid friendly DIY tutorials online that are perfect for gifting. Brainstorm some ideas with your children, make sure they have the supplies needed, and spend some time creating together.

Your kids can practice

• Reading and following step-by-step directions.

• Fine motor skills.

• Doing their best work to ensure quality.

For more of a challenge, have your kids

• Do a price breakdown to determine the cost of each gift.

• Create a set of directions with pictures for a younger sibling to follow.

• Brainstorm creative ways to wrap the gifts.

6. Have a Reading Party

This one’s perfect for a cold, snowy day! Have everyone grab some books and then sit around and read them. Then, take turns telling everyone what happened in the story. For even more fun, whip up a batch of hot chocolate to sip while you share.

Your children will be

• Practicing reading skills.

• Boosting comprehension skills.

• Summarizing.

For more of a challenge, have your kids

• Act out a part of the story.

• Draw a picture of a favorite event to share.

• Write an alternative ending.

7. Create a Play Based on a Family Story

Does your family have stories that are shared each time you get together? In my family, it’s the story of one of my uncles building a set of wooden wings and convincing his brother to use them to fly off the barn roof. No matter how often we hear it, we all still laugh. Stories like these are so special to act out. Encourage your children to write a script, create some basic costumes, and bring a cherished family memory or story to life.

Your children will work on

• Writing skills.

• Creativity.

• Memorization.

For more of a challenge, have your kids

• Perform the play at a family gathering.

• Create a show brochure detailing all the actors and the inspiration for the play.

• Design a simple set using furniture and other materials from around the house.

8. Have a Family Game Night

Board games offer so many opportunities to build skills. Pick out some of your favorite games and have an evening devoted to family fun.

Depending on the games you select, your children will practice

• Taking turns.

• Basic math skills.

• Strategy.

For more of a challenge, have your kids

• Plan a menu and prepare some snacks for the evening.

• Read the directions for the game and teach everyone else how to play.

• Brainstorm a new “house rule” and try to explain why it’s a good idea.

9. Have a Nativity Building Challenge

Building a nativity of their own will help your kids keep the real Reason for the season in their hearts. Encourage everyone to think about what materials you have around the house, and create their own version of the classic nativity. Then set them out for everyone to admire.

Your children will practice

• Critical thinking skills.

• Planning a course of action before starting.

• Creativity.

For more of a challenge, have your kids

• Draw a blueprint first.

• Make a materials list.

• Create step-by-step directions for someone to recreate their nativity.

Wondering what you can use to build this? Here’s a handful of ideas:

• LEGOs

• Paper

• A shoebox (diorama style)

• Things found on a nature walk

• Clay

• Candy

10. Create Your Own Active, Indoor Games

When it’s winter, getting moving can occasionally be a challenge. If you’re feeling a bit stir crazy and in need of some movement, create your own active indoor games. Set some basic ground rules with your kids, and then see what they come up with. Then spend time trying out each game.

Your kids will be

• Practicing gross motor movements.

• Thinking creatively within a set of boundaries.

• Exploring how to use objects in non-traditional ways.

For more of a challenge, have your kids

• Set up an Olympic style challenge with each of the games at a different location.

• Write a quick set of directions for their game.

• Use the same materials as they create their own games.

What’s Your Homeschool Look Like in December?

Are you ready for a break this month, too, or are you sticking to the books? Either way, I’d encourage you to give these activities a try!

Lisa Tanner is a homeschooling mom of eight. She loves writing about balancing diapers and deadlines, and ways to make learning fun.