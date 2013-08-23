Curiosity Files: The Series
Come along with Professor Ana Lyze and her team as they explore the dangers and defensive design of velvet ants. Join the team as they dig deeper into the sometimes scary issue of death and examine what God’s Word says about it. This wildly creative study employs all the imagination, research, and attention-getting details that hook your kids from the first page to the last. Spark your budding entomologist’s interest in creation through this engaging and interactive study. Turn your child’s fascination with the strange things that God has made into an enthralling learning adventure!
The Curiosity Files™: Blue Diamond
The Curiosity Files™: Blue-Footed Booby
The Curiosity Files™: Cave Fish
The Curiosity Files™: Cicada Killing Wasp
The Curiosity Files™: Dung Beetle
The Curiosity Files™: MRSA
The Curiosity Files™: Velvet Ants
The Curiosity Files™: Zombie Fire Ants
The Curiosity Files™: Pufferfish
The Curiosity Files™: Quicksand
The Curiosity Files™: Rogue Waves
The Curiosity Files™: Slime Eels
The Curiosity Files™: Solar Max
The Curiosity Files™: Snow Rollers
The Curiosity Files™: Red Tides
The Curiosity Files™: Whirlpools
The Curiosity Files™: Vegetarian Spiders
The Curiosity Files™: Platypus
Explorations With Professor Ana Lyze—Expert in Outlandish Oddities
A FUN unit study for kids ages 8 to 13
Want to switch on the excitement with science investigations and fun learning? Introduce your child to The Curiosity Files™ and discover some unusually interesting subjects . . . you know, the unfamiliar, zany, and strange things of nature that kids are so attracted to.
Professor Ana Lyze and her research “spy” team specialize in the obscure, the abnormal, and the bizarre. They search land and sea for oddities—outlandish insects, rare diseases, unique gems, and more—and make each one a star.
apriljdurham –
This is the absolute best thing ever! I was absolutely amazed by these unit studies. My kids are in love and cannot wait to do the next one. These make a great “fun day” and include every subject imaginable for a complete school day, including reading, reading comprehension questions, Bible study and discussion, vocabulary, history, science, math, geography, and even fun activities and projects. I would recommend these to any homeschooling family. They work great for my upper elementary students, but would even work well for middle school students as well as 2nd to 3rd grade (possibly younger). There is a wonderful section for adapted lessons for special needs students, and, to be quite honest, they’ve just thought of everything when it comes to these files. If you have any doubts, this collection is well worth the cost. Love it!