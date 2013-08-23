Curiosity Files: The Series

Description

Come along with Professor Ana Lyze and her team as they explore the dangers and defensive design of velvet ants. Join the team as they dig deeper into the sometimes scary issue of death and examine what God’s Word says about it. This wildly creative study employs all the imagination, research, and attention-getting details that hook your kids from the first page to the last. Spark your budding entomologist’s interest in creation through this engaging and interactive study. Turn your child’s fascination with the strange things that God has made into an enthralling learning adventure!

The Old Schoolhouse® presents the entire downloadable series of the unforgettably curious series . . .

The Curiosity Files™: Blue Diamond

The Curiosity Files™: Blue-Footed Booby

The Curiosity Files™: Cave Fish

The Curiosity Files™: Cicada Killing Wasp

The Curiosity Files™: Dung Beetle

The Curiosity Files™: MRSA

The Curiosity Files™: Velvet Ants

The Curiosity Files™: Zombie Fire Ants

The Curiosity Files™: Pufferfish

The Curiosity Files™: Quicksand

The Curiosity Files™: Rogue Waves

The Curiosity Files™: Slime Eels

The Curiosity Files™: Solar Max

The Curiosity Files™: Snow Rollers

The Curiosity Files™: Red Tides

The Curiosity Files™: Whirlpools

The Curiosity Files™: Vegetarian Spiders

The Curiosity Files™: Platypus

Explorations With Professor Ana Lyze—Expert in Outlandish Oddities

A FUN unit study for kids ages 8 to 13

Want to switch on the excitement with science investigations and fun learning? Introduce your child to The Curiosity Files™ and discover some unusually interesting subjects . . . you know, the unfamiliar, zany, and strange things of nature that kids are so attracted to.

Professor Ana Lyze and her research “spy” team specialize in the obscure, the abnormal, and the bizarre. They search land and sea for oddities—outlandish insects, rare diseases, unique gems, and more—and make each one a star.