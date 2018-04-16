FORGOT YOUR DETAILS?


Art Class from See the Light

Published in Articles, Blog
art

 

See the Light’s Art Class contains 36 complete step-by-step tutoring lessons, taught by Master Artist Pat Knepley.

Pat Knepley’s warmth and engaging personality captures the attention of children, draws them into the learning process, and leads them through a successful drawing experience in every lesson.

Each lesson runs approximately 15 minutes and includes suggestions for follow-up drawing activities.

Art History is another feature of ART CLASS. Your children will become acquainted with the famous masterpieces of many artists.

Biblical truth is integrated into every lesson.

No workbooks ever.  These lessons require only basic supplies (see below). Most lessons require only a piece of copy paper, a #2 pencil, and a good eraser.

Art Class is available on DVD or download/streaming. (Visit: vimeo.com/ondemand/artclass for download or streaming.)

 

