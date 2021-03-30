Independent Kids in the Kitchen

My kids have always loved to help me in the kitchen and still do pretty much every day, but my oldest daughter is ready to start exploring the kitchen on her own.

Letting kids take the reins is always bittersweet, but watching my kiddos grow and thrive independently is what I’m raising them to be.

Recently, my oldest daughter who turned nine this past fall has been asking to make recipes on her own and for kid-friendly cookbooks. She has always been in the kitchen with me so it’s exciting seeing her excited to try her own hand at making some tasty treats. What really got her excited to start creating herself in the kitchen was a cookbook we checked out at the library last fall. She actually fell in love with this book, and I immediately hopped on ThriftBooks and found a copy to order for her.

She has officially started her own kid cookbook collection with Kids in the Kitchen by Shay Shull (author of The Mix and Match Mama blog).

We also recently borrowed a stack of semi kid-friendly cookbooks from a friend which we are exploring together and trying new recipes out together.

So, I can’t not share her favorite recipe to make (which just happens to be her daddy’s favorite treat from the cookbook).

No-Bake Peanut Butter Bites

These super simple three ingredients snack can help any beginner kid cook gain confidence and make a special treat to share with friends and family. This recipe can also be easily adapted to food allergies and sensitivities.

Ingredients

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 ½ cups old-fashioned oatmeal (even quick-cooking oatmeal works!)

½ cup butterscotch chips

In a mixing bowl, combine the peanut butter, oatmeal, and butterscotch chips. Roll into balls and place on a plate. When you’re done rolling, pop these yummy balls into the freezer for at least an hour (up to a week). Remove and enjoy cold.

Makes a dozen bites

[Kids in the Kitchen, Shay Shull, 2017, page 30]

Of course, in our kitchen we like to change the recipe to our preferences and taste. So, we’ve added in milk chocolate chips with the butterscotch chips, substituted almond or sunbutter for peanut butter, and used gluten free oatmeal.

Three simple ingredients, lots of room for creativity, and tons of opportunity to build your little budding cook’s confidence and independence.

So, head on over to your favorite book site, book store, or check if your library has a copy and grab a copy of this awesome kiddo cookbook today. I hope your big littles find as much joy in this cookbook as my daughter has, and the memories you make in the kitchen are never ending.

Share your favorite kid-friendly cookbooks in the comments; we’d love to see what your kiddos are cooking up!

Abi (a little bit crazy) Frazee, is a sort of newish, homeschooling momma with three little crazy Frazees. Abi, her husband, Justin & kiddos reside in the mountains of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and enjoy spontaneous field trips. Abi has a BA in Early Childhood Education, a MS in Special Education, and is a Certified Labor Doula; she uses her education, with past and present experiences to cultivate a love of learning & sharing. Love, Learn, Have Faith, Smile (& drink coffee!)