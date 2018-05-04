Who do your homeschool students wish to emulate—famous homeschoolers? Using God’s Word, historical biographies, scientists, and explorers, we can fill our students’ minds and hearts with godly inspiration.

Throughout the years, many famous people were self-educated, privately tutored, or schooled at home. When we look at their lives, it should encourage us as home educators to stay the course and remind our students that with God all things are possible. You may be homeschooling . . .

A U.S. President, like Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and Thomas Jefferson.

A military leader, like Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, and Douglas MacArthur.

A scientist, like Albert Einstein, George Washington Carver, and Booker T. Washington.

An inventor, like Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison, and the Wright Brothers.

A composer, like Felix Mendelson and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

A writer, like C.S. Lewis, Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain), and Charles Dickens.

An athlete, like Tim Tebow and Serena Williams.

An artist, like Leonardo da Vinci and Claude Monet.

A photographer, like Ansel Adams.

A nurse, like Florence Nightingale.

This list is by no means complete. So many famous homeschoolers have shown us the way, and their lives are a testimony to home education and great role models for our homeschool students.

Happy Homeschooling!

Welcome to My Happy Homeschool! http://www.myhappyhomeschool.blogspot.com/ My name is Susan Reed and my heart’s desire is to encourage the homeschool mom to live out God’s calling and stay the course.

