Well Grounded in God’s Word, Mama

The Bible resource we use is . . . the Bible. As soon as our kids can read Genesis 1:1, they get their own large print Bible and off we go! This is the most important textbook in our homeschool. Here are just seven reasons why.

1. Important for Our Conviction for Homeschooling

What do you say when people ask why you homeschool? Do your children know the Biblical reasons they are homeschooling? Teach them those Scriptures so they would have an answer for everyone that asks.

Here are a few Scriptures to get you started: II Corinthians 6:17, Galatians 6:14, Colossians 2:8, Philippians 2:15-17, Jeremiah 10:2, II Peter 1:3-4, Proverbs 13:20, Isaiah 38:19, Ephesians 6:4, Psalm 78, Genesis 18:19, Psalm 127:1, II Corinthians 6:14-18, Galatians 6:14, and Proverbs 1:7-8.

2. Important for Our Conviction for How We Live

Do your children know why or why they are not allowed to do what this culture is doing? Have you taught them the Biblical reasons you stand on to make your choices? They need to have a firm foundation of Scripture to stand on when the pressure comes.

3. Important for the Teacher

Are you prepared to teach Truth daily? Do you meet the Biblical standard for a teacher? You cannot teach what you haven’t studied—yet the Bible IN the teacher is what gives her wisdom.

“Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth” (II Timothy 2:15).

4. Important for the Student

Are your children prepared for life and godliness? To battle sin and defeat the enemy? Scripture prepares them for a lifetime of victory.

5. Important for Spiritual Health

Our sustenance for life is found in the Word of God. It is not just a book or a subject but a banquet for maintaining spiritual health. We must feed ourselves and our children a healthy spiritual diet. If we don’t eat, we starve to death.

“Incline your ear, and come unto me: hear, and your soul shall live” (Isaiah 55:3).

6. Important for National Health

His Word is the Good News—that treasure this world is searching for! Our national health depends on our obedience to His command to pray, repent, and preach the gospel (Mark 16:15).

7. As Important as Life and Death

Is God’s Word hidden in our children’s hearts that they might not sin against God? Are they prepared for life and death? How about the teacher?



This mother-teacher is with you in re-prioritizing the Word of God in my home and homeschool!

~Deborah