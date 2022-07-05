Speech and Debate: Try a Mock Trial for Civics, Mama

Hey Mama,

Don’t know what it’s like at your house, but sometimes the speeches and debates at my house are “discussions” about rules and chores the kids don’t want to do. Maturity is about the only thing that can change those debates.

If you’re looking for teaching tips for speech, debates, or mock trials, check out articles in the magazine. Discover why communication skills are important. Help your kids explore the changes that speech and debate can make in their lives. Prepare your kids for the cross-examinations in life with mock trials.

And remember …

You are preparing your children for what the future holds. Write His word on their hearts. Speak to them in the morning, work with them throughout the day, and have conversations in the evening. The Lord gave those kids to you for His purposes. And He is faithful to see you through this season, Mama. His hand is on your head today.

“This is the covenant I will make with them after those days, says the Lord. I will put My Laws in their hearts and inscribe them on their minds.” (Hebrews 10:16)

~ gena