Should You Teach Typing, Mama?

When I first began homeschooling 25 years ago, I didn’t even think to add typing to my children’s education. But when I saw them use an online learning game and watched them “hunt and peck” for letters on the keyboard, I knew it was time.

Today, typing has become a skill that most of our children will need in their future. Even if they don’t use it much in their eventual career, it will probably be necessary in college and elsewhere. So find a good resource, and little by little, have them keep plugging away until they are proficient.

Not sure how to teach typing? Our Excellence in Education award winners for typing instruction in the Winter 2018 issue were Typing.com and Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing.

When I first started homeschooling, I felt just like my children as I began to “hunt and peck” for all that I needed to homeschool. I definitely did not feel proficient or qualified, just very ordinary. Over the years, and several students later, homeschooling became second nature. It will for you also!

If you are feeling like you don’t know what you are doing, take courage. You are among friends. And you have One Who gives wisdom freely to all who ask. Give yourselves time and grace, and it will become less intimidating and actually easier the longer you plug away.

You know your children best: how they learn, how they think, and what they know and don’t know, and you can trust your Faithful God. He Who calls you will perform it.

And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. Faithful is he that calleth you, who also will do it (1 Thessalonians 5:23,24).

God’s got your kids, and we have your back as you keep them Home Where They Belong.

~Deborah