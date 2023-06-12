Nature Journaling and Geocaching, Mama

Summer is a great time to get outdoors and have fun learning (and the kids don’t even have to realize they’re soaking up knowledge). If your kids like sketching, drawing, or journaling, head outside with sketchbooks and have the kids jot down what’s special about God’s creation to them. If scavenger hunts are more your family’s style, try geocaching. This fun, outdoor treasure hunt can be a great way to spend a sunny afternoon and help your children gain an appreciation of God’s wonderful world.



Speaking of God’s wonderful world and His providence, here’s something for you AND your family to remember . . .



Hey Mama,



This is the day that the Lord has made! You are still breathing. Your children are healthy and whole. They ate today. Your lights are still on, and there is gas in your car right this minute! There will be dinner on the table tonight. You have friends who love you, children who need and cherish you, and some particular individuals in your life who make all the difference. God has saved you! You are His. You are not alone.



Rejoice, Mama, in Him because He is to be glorified. He is GOD. He is on the throne, and no one can snatch you out of His hand. He is holy. He is patient and kind. He has been GENEROUS to your family, has He not?



Mama, teach your children that the one Holy God of the universe is their Daddy in heaven. Model to them the JOY OF THE LORD today. Smile. You have it so well.



1 Chronicles 29:13 – “Now therefore, our God, we thank thee, and praise thy glorious name.”



~ gena