Hey Mama Monday: Mama, Do You Need Help?

I have been homeschooling since the birth of my firstborn son who is now 29 years old. That is a lot of years! You would think I would have a handle on home education. To be fair, I know what kids need at certain years; I know how to keep records and create transcripts; and I have bookshelves that are bulging with all the educational things. But even now, with only two children left in my little school, I still find myself in need of the insight of others who have done or are doing this. I have never had a year where I didn’t say, “I need help!”

Where do we find that help and insight? With home education so popular now, there is an overwhelming amount of resources and opinions available. But the best help I have found has been through God’s Word, time in prayer, and my local support groups, co-ops, and state conventions.

When you hear from those who are like-minded about what they are struggling with, you realize you are not alone. When you see what they are excelling at, you gain courage of your own. When they share the details of their curriculum, daily schedules, and their daily struggles, it brings a sense of community and reinforcement for those seasons when you feel inadequate, overwhelmed, or discouraged.

We can build each other up and bear one another’s burdens while we homeschool our children. We need each other. Even if it is virtual support now, but guard your time wisely online. Make sure what you are allowing in is wholesome and Biblically sound. You may have to scroll past most of what’s out there unless it is God-honoring and truly helpful.

What about conventions? They all seem to be cancelled now, which can be discouraging. But in their place, I have already attended several online “conventions” or webinars, summits, and classes. There is much opportunity to still listen to great speakers and hear about awesome new curriculum. When you see something you’d like to attend, put the date on your school schedule and make sure you are getting the “teacher planning/work days” that you need, even if you give the kids a half day off to do it!

When you are saying, “I need help!” find those like-minded people. Read the wisdom of God. You will be refreshed and strengthened. If you have been doing this for a while, be the person others can come to for help as you keep God’s children Home Where They Belong.

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extra-ordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness–and homeschooling–in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3, 4).