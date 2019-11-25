Hey Mama Monday: Mama, Are You Thankful? - Gena Suarez

Hey, Mama!

Let’s talk about God’s provision a little more. It’s a major issue with many homeschooling Mamas, and I want to make sure we have the right perspective on the Lord and His will for our lives. It’s a reality that we need things. Look around your home; we have drawers and closets full of items needed to run a household. Before we were married and had children, life was simpler. Now that we have other little human beings who look to us for their provision, it feels scary. We recognize that without that provision, we’re going to be in a lot of trouble.

Just as the Lord has always provided for us, He will take care of our children, too. Even in something like homeschooling, with the need for books, curriculum, notebooks, art supplies, we find a way but only because the Lord already knew about these needs and took care of them. He still does, Mama. Not only do your children have what sustains them, they have many more goods and gadgets not needed at all. God provides far above the basics. In many cases, He grants us the desires of our heart, too.

Keep a diary, Mama, and teach your kids to do likewise. You can call it “A Journal of Thankfulness”—all about God’s provision. His Word is very clear that He takes care of His own. He doesn’t want us to worry about what He has already taken care of, even before you woke up this morning. Instead, offer thanks to the One who gives. Live your life for Christ; model Him to your children. Let them see a Mama who has great faith in the One who saves. Their time is coming when as adults with children of their own, they too will have the choice of whether to worry and fret—or not.

“Therefore I say unto you, take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment? Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them. Are ye not much better than they? Which of you by taking thought can add one cubit unto his stature? And why take ye thought for raiment?

“Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin: And yet I say unto you, that even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?

“Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed? (For after all these things do the Gentiles seek:) for your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things. But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” —Matthew 6:25–34